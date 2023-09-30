One of its creators assures that it would be tremendously expensive and complicated to do these scenes with real actors.

Sciencie Saru will be busy animating this new Netflix series

Since its official announcement, Scott Pilgrim’s new series has been one of the most striking premieres for the streaming platform and one of its great priorities is nothing less than keep the good memory you have from both Bryan O’Malley’s original comics and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the 2010 cult film that He brought these characters to live action format.

With the arrival of the day of its premiere getting closer and closer More and more details have been shared by the team behind the series and a comment that has not gone unnoticed at all belongs to producer BenDavid Grabinski, who has assured that the action scenes in the series are so complex that would require an incredibly high budget if they were carried out by real actors.

Scott Pilgrim takes the leap and aims high with its action scenes

Grabinski, one of the top managers of the series along with O’Malley himself, has decided further increase expectations for this new production ensuring that the ambitious action scenes included in Scott Pilgrim’s Leap are immense and very exciting, comparing them with nothing less than the million-dollar budget that James Cameron’s Avatar film had.

“There is a long fight sequence in episodes 2 and 3 that, if it were a live-action movie, would cost more than Avatar,” Grabinski specified in an interview given to EmpireOnline, also confirming that In the second chapter we will have scenes full of emotion.

Grabinski also merited the decision to bring this ambitious production to anime format and the advantages that it has brought to it: “You are not limited. If you made a live-action film of the series we made, I think it would be the most expensive film in history and you would be filming for ten years.”

The new Scott Pilgrim series is being animated by the studio Science Saruthe people behind the great animation of Devilman Crybaby, a dark-themed work of which Netflix is ​​the distributor.

Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap will be available from November 17 on the streaming platform and will feature in its dubbing the voices of the original cast that participated in the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Bryan O’Malley previously specified that the anime will not directly adapt the story of the original comics, instead holds several surprises for fans of the franchise.

