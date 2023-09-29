In 2018, Honda and General Motors announced that the two auto giants were joining forces to build two electric SUVs together. It’s special to see the Americans and Japanese working together. The first, the Acura ZDX, was unveiled at this year’s Monterrey auto show. The second collaboration model is this Honda Prologue that uses the basis of a Chevy Blazer EV.

If we’re honest, we’d much rather look at the Honda than the Chevrolet. Maybe that’s because of the Blazer EV’s I’m-trying-to-look-sporty-but-I’m-not kind of front end. The Prologue can be ordered in America as an EX, Touring and Elite version and comes with 19- or 21-inch wheels. Only the top version gets the sport driving mode, but that won’t change much about the SUV.

Specifications of the Honda Prologue

The Honda gets an 85-kWh battery that can get you up to 482 kilometers. You can order the SUV with front-, rear- or four-wheel drive. Honda only shares the specs of the last variant: 292 hp and 451 Nm. This makes the Honda nowhere near the strongest Blazer EV. It has a power of 565 hp and 880 Nm of torque. So there is still plenty of profit to be made.

Inside you get what you expect from Honda. A simple layout of the dashboard and only the most important buttons. Every Prologue gets an 11-inch driver display and an 11.3-inch infotainment screen as standard. These are a bit strangely separated from each other, especially because the center screen is on top of the dashboard. Maybe it won’t be so bad in real life.

The American prize of the Prologue

The Honda Prologue will go on sale next year. Honda says the price will be somewhere in the upper $40,000s. Converted, the maximum amount for the Prologue will be approximately 47,000 euros. The price will probably be around that of the Blazer EV. The cheapest electric Blazer costs $47,595 in America (approximately 45,000 euros). There are currently no reports that the car will come to the Netherlands.