An increase of around 290 euros is coming to the paycheck for doctors and healthcare managers

It has been signed all’Aran the new medical management contract and healthcare 2019-2021, which concerns 135 thousand white coats of the National Health Service (120,063 doctors and 14,573 non-medical health managers). The resources for the contract amount to 618 million and an average increase of 289 euros per month is expected for 13 months and over 6 thousand euros in arrears per capita. All the union acronyms signed.

“We are satisfied – comments the national secretary of Anaao Assomed Pierino Di Silverio – because, despite moving in an economic and regulatory framework that penalizes the category with now outdated rules that cage and limit any possibility of maneuver, the signed text manages to guarantee colleagues better working conditions than the current ones. This has always been our goal and we achieved it.” L’Anaao Assomedtogether with all the trade unions representing medical, healthcare and veterinary managers, signed today at Aran the hypothesis of an employment contract valid for the three-year period 2019-2021.

“Thanks to the agreement reached – he explains By Silverio – we have obtained some results that we can define as ‘historic’: we have cleared the land of the hours ‘gifted’ to companies; we ensured the careers of managers; we have ensured rest; we have secured the payment for extra hours; we have defined the rules for doctors in training hired in Ssn and that thanks to Calabria decree they will be able to enjoy rights never recognized until now and will no longer be considered ‘stopgaps’; finally, we have tried to bring the daily work of medical and healthcare managers back to normal, avoiding globetrotting doctors and defining the place of work”.

“As far as the economic part is concerned, we always knew that this would not be a high-dollar contract – he says By Silverio – because the allocation set in the two-year budget was small”.

In detail, the increase amounts to an average gross of 289.30 euros per month. Furthermore, the arrears as of 31 October 2023: amount to 10,757 average gross. “We have laid the foundations for the idea of ​​our work to change – he concludes By Silverio – and is seen and experienced less and less as a professional cage. Now we will need to act to change the laws and move away from outdated logic.”

