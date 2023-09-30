The social media giant told Reuters during an interview that it excluded private posts exchanged with family and friends as part of its efforts to respect users’ privacy.

According to Nick Clegg, head of global affairs at Meta, the company also did not use private chats in its messaging services as training data for the model and took steps to filter private data from public databases used in training.

“We tried to exclude databases that contain huge amounts of personal information,” Clegg added on the sidelines of the company’s annual “Connect” conference this week, adding that “the vast majority” of the data that Meta used for training was generally available.

LinkedIn gave an example of a website whose content Meta deliberately did not use for privacy reasons.

The intellectual property dilemma

Companies are evaluating how to handle proprietary or intellectual property-protected material that accumulates in the process and that their AI systems may reproduce, as they face lawsuits from data creators accusing them of copyright infringement.

Meta said it created the assistant using software, services and materials based on the large language model (Llama 2) that the company released for general commercial use in July.

The assistant will be able to generate text, sounds, and images, and will be able to access real-time information through a partnership with the Microsoft-owned Bing search engine.

Clegg said that regarding copyrighted material, he expects “a reasonable amount of litigation regarding whether or not creative content is covered by the current fair use doctrine,” which allows limited use of protected works for purposes such as comment, research, and simulation.

A Meta spokesman indicated that the new terms of service prevent users from generating content that violates privacy and intellectual property rights, while asking whether Meta had taken any steps to avoid reproducing copyrighted images.