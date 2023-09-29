Loading player

Last Saturday evening, 140 people gathered at a venue on 83rd Street in Manhattan to try a restaurant that, according to its website, “was completely booked for the next six months.” It was called Mehran’s Steakhouse, “Mehran’s steakhouse”, and on Google it had been one of the most renowned steakhouses on the Upper East Side, one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in New York, for almost a year, with dozens of positive reviews bordering on the absurd . «I have never tasted something so delicious and exquisite. As you take a bite you are entirely transported into pure bliss and serenity. It is clear that the steak was cooked by the hands of God,” one review said, for example. “I am not prepared to say anything more about the details of this deeply emotional experience that I will remember for the rest of my life,” another.

In a city like New York, where being able to enter places with very long waiting lists and discovering new, yet unknown restaurants is a passion shared by many, rumors about Mehran’s steakhouse had begun to circulate widely, and more than 900 people had entered their contact details on the restaurant’s website in the hope of being called back if a table became available. The problem is that there was no Mehran’s Steakhouse, just a group of twenty-something friends who had put together a very elaborate prank.

The New York Times interviewed the authors of the prank, reconstructing that it all began in a house in Manhattan where, uncomfortably, about fifteen twenty-year-olds lived, almost all of them employed in startups and other technology companies in the city. One of them, Mehran Jalali, had gotten into the habit of cooking steaks for his roommates and friends every couple of weeks, and together they had decided to jokingly create a listing on Google Maps that reported, at the address where they lived, the the existence of “Mehran’s steakhouse”. As they came to dinner, friends were invited to leave rave reviews.

The presence of the listing on Google Maps, however, had also begun to attract the attention of people who didn’t know it was a joke: after a couple showed up at their address asking for the steak shop, Jalali and some friends then decided to create a fake website where it was possible to register on a waiting list to have the opportunity to eat in the restaurant. Which didn’t exist. When a renowned food journalist began talking about the “Mehran’s Steakhouse mystery” in April, they decided to rent an event space for an evening and stage a complex banquet as the final culmination of the prank.

The space was decorated with fake photos of Jalali serving food to the likes of John F. Kennedy and Albert Einstein and a bust of Jalali himself. To cook and serve at the tables, the group called around 60 people, including friends and acquaintances who had followed the story over the months. First they visited several restaurants in the city, interviewing the employees, to understand how a steakhouse really worked.

Before the meal, Jalali pompously invited guests to “suspend your understanding of the linearity of time.” The menu was titled «The life cycle of a cow», and consisted mainly of milk, cheese and steaks, at a price of $114 per person, excluding tip and wine. Before presenting it to diners, the organizers also asked a renowned local chef to taste and critique the dishes.

The service was obviously clumsy and improvised, the dishes cooked in an amateurish manner, and most of the diners noticed that something was wrong. One man told the New York Times that he had the impression “of being in a theater play rather than a restaurant”, and that he realized that he was witnessing “the punchline of a joke between friends”. Another wondered if it was a social experiment after witnessing a fake marriage proposal (organized, again, by Jalali’s friends). Several customers apparently took umbrage at having fallen for the prank, and one couple left and refused to pay.

It is not the first time something similar has happened, however: in 2017 a British writer created a fake London restaurant, The Shed at Dulwich, creating a fake profile on Tripadvisor to advertise it and asking friends and relatives to leave positive reviews until enter the ranking of the best restaurants in London. After refusing reservations for months, the man had decided to “open the restaurant” for just one evening, spending around forty euros on ingredients and serving ready meals and canned soup to everyone in his own garden.