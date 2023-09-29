Erosion by water and wind over thousands, perhaps millions of years, has created the silhouette of a face in Prohodna Cave. Two enormous eyes that look into the sky, and look at you with infinite superiority. They are the Eyes of God.

A whim of chance has created a wonder of nature. In reality it is just a cave with two holes in the ceiling, but the pareidolia effect makes us see a huge face with two eyes. Even the rock in between resembles a nose. It is the Eyes of God cave.

This curious optical effect can be enjoyed inside the cueva Prohodnalocated in the Iskar Gorge near the village of Karlukovo, Bulgaria.

Prohodna is the largest cave in the country. It measures 262 meters long. His name in Bulgarian means Passage Cave, because it has an entrance and an exit, it is not a closed cave. There it is popularly known by the name of the Cave of the Eyes of God.

Odin’s Eye Cave

In the opening photo you can see the Moon through one of the holes. It has become very popular on social networks, although it seems like a fairly obvious setup. It is true that our satellite can be seen from the holes, but it is almost impossible for it to fit so perfectly.

On sites like Reddit they call it Odin’s Eye Cave. Viking mythology says that Odin gave an eye in exchange for infinite wisdom.

The main entrance to the cave is huge. That’s why they called it Big Entrance. It’s 45 meters high, so has become a popular destination for bungee jumping. The other opening is called Small Entrance, but it doesn’t do it justice, because it is 35 meters high.

Getty Images

What most visitors are looking for is the Eyes of Godto take photographs with them, especially at night, or when there are clouds.

The two enormous eyes look out more than ten meters high. They were formed naturally due to rain and water erosion. When it rains, waterfalls of tears form.

Prohodna is a cave that was already known to humans, 8,000 years ago. Signs of human presence have been found in the Neolithic.

The Cave of the Eyes of God, or the Eye of Odin, is one of the most popular natural tourist attractions in Bulgaria. A unique enclave in the world that can be visited.