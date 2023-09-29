Marvel’s new thing will last much less than its followers expect.

The Marvels, officially the shortest UCM film

After a few months of rest, Marvel is ready to give its fans new titles. While Disney+ will release the second season of Loki ahead of schedule, theaters are ready to receive The Marvelsthe new UCM film that will bring together the heroines played by Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani led by the character of Samuel L. Jackson.

Now, if a few days ago it was revealed that The Marvels is the most expensive film in phase 5, today it has been known that the film is the shortest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 32 films later, Marvel will have a film that is only 105 minutes long, which translates into an hour and 45 minutes spent on the cinema couch.

‘THE MARVELS’ has a runtime of 1 hour & 45mins, the shortest MCU movie ever. pic.twitter.com/Ta3JqpZJaQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 29, 2023

Until The Marvels is released, the record is shared by The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, which lasted 112 minutes. Following closely behind were Thor (115 minutes), Doctor Strange (115 minutes), Ant-Man (117 minutes), Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes) and Thor: Love and Thunder (119 minutes), the only MCU movies that last less than two hours.

The Marvels will premiere on November 9

Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, has regained the identity that was taken from her by the tyrannical Kree and has exacted her revenge against the Supreme Intelligence. However, A series of unforeseen consequences force her to bear the weight of a destabilized universe.. When duty leads her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, His powers connect with those of his New Jersey superfan.Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and with those of his estranged niecenow an astronaut in SABER, Captain Monica Rambeau.

This unusual trio will have to join forces and learn to work as a team like The Marvels to save the universe with a detail that everyone feared.

