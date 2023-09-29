An MCU record! The duration of The Marvels has been revealed and has set a surprising record within the cinematic universe.

The duration of The Marvels has broken an MCU record. While the official PG-13 rating of Brie Larson’s film may not have been all that surprising, the film’s length definitely is. According to the AMC Theaters website, its duration is 1 hour and 45 minutes. For reference, the first film in the franchise lasted 2 hours and 3 minutes.

This duration of The Marvels becomes the shortest of the 32 MCU films to date. A record previously shared by The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, at 1 hour and 53 minutes. The film directed by Nia DaCosta and co-starring Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani will exceed this length by a good margin of eight minutes.

A shorter running time in an era of long films

Marvel Studios

The length of The Marvels is a surprise. Since the film combines the stories of three great MCU superheroes such as Capitana Marvel, Photon y Ms. Marvel, a longer duration was to be expected. But that doesn’t mean that the film’s 105 minutes aren’t packed with action. At the end of the day, the length of a story should be exactly what that story needs. No more no less. Therefore, we should not have any fear. History lasts as long as it has to last. That’s all.

In any case, a shorter length is refreshing in a year that has already brought us long films such as Mission: Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1 (2 hours and 36 minutes) and Oppenheimer (2 hours and 49 minutes). The Marvels seem to have packed a lot into their brief adventure in the MCU, with a budget of $274.8 million. However, this shorter duration may allow additional sessions of the film to be shown in theaters. Which can help recover part of its budget at the box office.