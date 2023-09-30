Discover Park Seo-joon’s enigmatic connection to The Marvels in the latest international poster

Imagine living on a musical planet where words are prohibited and only singing is allowed. Now visualize a prince in that heavenly setting, a certain Prince Yan. This eccentric figure could be the role Park Seo-joon will play in “The Marvels,” according to the latest rumors.

Social media has been flooded with theories since Marvel Studios shared the new international poster for The Marvels. In it we see the main characters: Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Nick Fury, but there is also a face that stands out for its mystery: Park Seo-joon.

Who is Park Seo-joon?

If there’s one thing keeping fans guessing, it’s the yet-unrevealed nature of Park’s character. According to reports, he could be playing Prince Yan, the leader of a musical planet where communication is done by singing. This character made his first appearance in Marvel comics in 2014’s Captain Marvel #9, as the prince of Aladna, a planet where everyone speaks in rhyme.

In addition to the focus on Park Seo-joon, the poster offers much more. The Flerken Goose, Carol Danvers’ adorable pet, appears with his mischievous look and there is also the villainess Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. But not everyone has the honor of appearing in this new visual preview. Figures such as Kamala Khan’s mother Muneeba and FBI agent Jimmy Woo are confirmed in the film but absent from the poster.

The length of the movie: Mystery solved?

Regarding the length of the film, There is some confusion between the different cinema chains. Odeon aims for 140 minutes while Cineworld lists it at exactly 2 hours. This contrasts with claims from insider Cryptic HD Quality, who suggests that The Marvels will be the shortest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at just 93 minutes.

Expectations in the movie

If there is one thing that is clear to us, it is that The Marvels have huge shoes to fill. Captain Marvel, released in 2019, not only introduced Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also served as a sort of capstone to the larger narrative arc of Phase 3 of the cinematic universe. The film, starring Brie Larson, had a strong impact at the box office and generated significant conversations about gender representation in superhero films.

One of Captain Marvel’s greatest achievements was the way it diversified the narrative of the superhero universe, adding layers of depth to characters like Nick Fury and establishing important elements of the cosmic mythology of the Marvel universe. Now, with this new installment, this expansion is expected to continue, introducing new characters and plots that could prove crucial to the future of the MCU. With Park Seo-joon and other big-name actors joining the cast, expectations are sky-high. We are waiting to find out how this new chapter will be woven into the ever-expanding fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The synopsis and the team behind the camera

The official synopsis describes an unstable universe where Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau must join forces. Together, this unlikely alliance must learn to work in harmony to save the universe.

Directed by Nia DeCosta, the film will be released in theaters on November 10. It is a sequel to the 2019 film “Captain Marvel,” which had a duration of 124 minutes. With a diverse cast and a plot that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats, there are plenty of reasons to mark the date on our calendars.