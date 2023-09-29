Every player of Soulslikes, whether from FromSoftware or another company, you must be clear that the only truly faithful ally you have is your weapon. Allies and other items may fail, but the one you choose as your battle companion will accompany you throughout the adventure… especially if her power increases with levels and skill scaling.

The weapon system in Lies of P is essentially the same as any other Souls: each weapon has a series of statistics and its damage scales with certain abilities. For example, a greatsword with A in Motor Skill will do much more damage in the hands of a player whose level is much higher in this specific statistic. In addition, there are objects that allow us to increase the scaling, changing from B to A to increase its efficiency.

Certainly the case of Lies of P It is special, since it has a system of blades and handles that can be combined to our liking to create a quite peculiar variety of weapons. The only restriction is legendary weapons, which only allow scaling and leveling up through certain special items.

P’s adventure has in store for us 11 special or legendary weapons that we can achieve throughout the adventure… although we must do things well. The process is fairly intuitive for Souls fans, but comes too late for less versed players.

Lies of P Legendary Weapons: treasures worth adding to our collection

Legendary weapons have three conditions: they cannot be disassembled, they can be upgraded, and they have special Fable (blue) attacks. The “legendary” in their name is not for decoration and means that their scaling is usually much higher, making them (generally) the best weapons in the video game… depending on your play style.

And how do we access them? The merchant who sells them to us takes a while to arrive and it is possible to miss it. His name is Alidoro and is found in Act 4, specifically in the Stargazer called the Library of the Cathedral of San Frangelico. Look for the elevator, guarded by a creep, and go up to the balcony. It will be there for sure, since it will be your first interaction with the NPC. The most comfortable thing is to invite him to the Hotel, but you can also refuse and look for him at different points as you go. It has its own quest thread.

All legendary weapons can be obtained during the first game, but it will not be an easy task and will require you to make a great sacrifice. From the list, 10 weapons are obtained by defeating final bosses (with the Ergos that bear their names, which are the souls of Dark Souls) and the remaining one performing a specific action throughout the entire game. If you fail once, you’ll be damned.

Now that you know the basics about legendary weapons, I’ll tell you how to get them, their scaling characteristics, and what you have to give up to get them. Note that the items you leave aside for weapons can be obtained without problems during NG+. As you can see, the mechanics are similar to Dark Souls.

Seven Spiral Spring Sword

Request– Defeat the Parade Master boss (Act 1) to get the Parade Leader Ergo.

Escalated: B in Motor Skills and C in Technique.

Object to give up: Dancer Amulet. “It makes it possible to dodge even with little stamina.”

It is considered one of the best legendary weapons in the video game for Motor Skills (Strength) builds. Its scaling in B makes it easy to raise it to A so that it hits some very fat hosts. His set of movements is fast and forceful. Personally, it is my main weapon and I have carried it since the beginning. The good? It is achieved very quickly.

Label

Request– Defeat the Discarded Watcher boss (Act 2) to get the Ergo of the Broken Hero.

Escalated: D in Motor Skills and A in Technique.

Object to give up: Extreme Modification Amulet. “Increases the ATK of weapons in proportion to the number of fable slots.”

Tag is to Lies of P what the Staff is to Bloodborne. Both the weapon itself and its movement set are quite curious. She’s not especially beloved, but she’s not the worst in the game either. Even if you are not going to use it, I recommend trying it in the training area to see with your eyes how peculiar it is.

Holy Sword of the Ark

Request– Defeat the Fuoco boss, King’s Flame (Act 3) to get the King’s Flame Ergo.

Escalated: B in Motor Skills and C in Technique.

Object to give up: Conquering amulet. “Upon a successful Perfect Guard, temporarily increases the damage dealt by a weapon attack.”

We are facing the best and most versatile weapon of all the legendary ones. It is perfect for Motor builds and has a peculiarity: it can temporarily become a spear thanks to its Fable ability. So far, most Tops and lists put it as the best in its category.

Covenant Trident

Request– Defeat the boss Andreus, Fallen Archbishop (Act 4) to get the Ergo of the Twisted Angel.

Escalated: C in Motor Skills and B in Technique.

Object to give up: Amulet of the nameless. “Probability that pulse cells will not be consumed when using them.”

Its name marks the importance of this weapon among the Technical category. Although it does not raise as many passions as others, its trident shape and its abilities make it the favorite of many players. Its strong point focuses on blocking, which allows us to make a special movement to quickly return the blow.

You would break up

Request– Defeat the Puppet King boss (Act 5) to get the White Fire King Ergo.

Escalated: C in Motor Skills and B in Technique.

Object to give up: Triumvirate Amulet. “Skill level of all legion arms +1.”

Getting this steampunk scythe is not an easy thing. The Marionette King is no joke and has upset many players. Once we defeat him, we get another of the best weapons for Technique builds. His strong point is that he has a fairly varied set of movements and a brutal range due to an attack that extends a cable like a whip. His Fable attacks are a spectacle.

Frozen Feast

Request– Defeat the Champion Victor boss (Act 7) to get the Ergo of the Champion Reborn.

Escalated: B in Motor Skills and C in Technique.

Object to give up: Amulet of the Arm of God. “Temporarily increases physical damage after a successful attack.”

This greatsword is absolutely crazy both aesthetically and playable. It has a special animation that shows how it breaks (and sharpens) as we hit. It is another perfect weapon for Motor builds, although it is extremely slow. Of course, if you manage to land his “Single Cut” Fable attack, the enemy will remember you for the rest of the fight… if he survives.

Two Dragon Sword

Request– Defeat the Green Swamp Monster boss (Act 8) to get the Puppet-Eating Green Hunter’s Ergo.

Escalated: D in Motor Skills and A in Technique.

Object to give up: Ghost Walk Amulet. “Rage attacks can be dodged.”

Bluntly: the best weapon for Technique buils in all of Lies of P. It’s a katana and its scaling comes directly from A. I don’t have to tell you why it has become the undisputed favorite of many players. And is not for less! Her moveset is very fast and her Fable attacks are on another level. This weapon is one of the few that you must choose yes or yes before the amulet.

Eye of Ouroboros

Request– Defeat the boss Laxasia the Whole (Act 11) to get the Ergo of the Sad Fanatic.

Escalated: C in Motor Skills and B in Technique.

Object to give up: Amulet of Impenetrable Fortress. “Weapon durability is not affected after a block.”

If we talk about rare legendary weapons, then the Eye of Uroboros wins by a long shot. This shortened version of the well-known Bloodborne Spinning Saw is achieved in the final stages of the game. It is designed for Technique builds, although it is not among the players’ favorites at the moment. And I tell you this because her Fable abilities allow you to throw her from quite a distance to do damage over time and activate her saw to do additional damage.

Nobility Oblige

Request– Defeat the boss Simon Manus (Act 11) to get the Ergo of the Fallen.

Escalated: A in Motor Skills and D in Technique.

Object to give up: Amulet of the Awakened God. “Increases the damage dealt by Fable Arts to a stunned enemy.”

Dark Souls veterans surely remember the infamous Club from Dark Souls. This beast is obtained by defeating what can be considered the final boss of Lies of P… and the suffering it inflicts is proportional to the suffering of the battle. His move set is slow, but I assure you that the enemy feels every blow. Their Fable abilities follow the same line: they will feel the blow even to their ancestors.

Humanity Test

Request– Defeat the Nameless Puppet boss (Act 11) to get the Nameless Puppet Ergo.

Escalated: B in Motor Skills and B in Technique.

Object to give up: Piercing Hate Amulet. “Immunity to all specific damage penalties.”

I admit that choosing the Proof of Humanity sword hurts because the Piercing Hatred amulet is a piece of candy. However, the reward is substantial. It is a light sword that scales B in both Motricity and Technique, that is to say: it is all-terrain. Her move set is quite fast and her fable arts allow us to split her in two to have dual swords.

Golden Lie

Request: Always lie in all interactions that involve choosing between telling the truth or lying. After defeating Simon Manus, you can take her from the painting that Geppetto has hanging in her Hotel study. If you can’t, it’s because you’ve told something true or you have vinyl left to listen to.

Escalated: C in Motor Skills and C in Technique.

The normal thing is not to draw the Golden Lie during the first game… unless we are compulsive liars (in the game) naturally. It is a spear with a fairly fast set of movements. His Fable abilities are a visual light show.

