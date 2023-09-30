Xbox suffered the worst leak in its history a few days ago. Thanks to this, we know very interesting details about its short and long-term future. While the company explained that some of its plans have already changed, the core of its strategy is likely to remain the same or aim for something very similar.

What is the company building for its players? What is the most attractive and the most disappointing part of your plans? We decided to analyze the leaks related to the future of Xbox to find out.

The new Xbox Series X will be digital

For months there have been rumors about a possible revision of the Xbox Series

The system, codenamed Brooklin, represents the best of the Xbox ecosystem and its future plans that will undoubtedly divide opinion in the community. On the one hand, we have a revision that will have the same potential as the current Xbox Series X, so it will offer gaming at resolutions up to 4K and 120 fps. All for the same price of $499 USD, according to Microsoft documents.

Among its improvements is support for Wi-Fi 6E, which will guarantee lower latency, better speeds, more security and energy efficiency. On the other hand, it will have Bluetooth 5.2 to offer better connectivity with various peripherals. In reality, they are small optimizations that probably few will notice, but they show that Microsoft seeks to be at the forefront with the technology of its systems.

As for design, taste is broken into genres. Apparently, the system will retain the black color and height of the current Xbox Series X, but it will have a cylindrical shape that you may like more or less. Of course, it will have a USB-C port on the front, which indicates that Xbox has listened to the requests of its fans.

The new Xbox Series

What many will undoubtedly appreciate are its 2 TB of storage. Currently, there are games that weigh more than 100 GB, so managing space has become a kind of juggling act that gives players headaches.

The big “but” of this console will be, for many, the lack of support for physical games. Whether we like it or not, the industry is moving towards digital at a rapid pace and without stopping. So Brooklin will bet entirely on it, with all that this implies for consumers.

Clearly, one of Microsoft’s goals with this device is to further push Xbox Game Pass and its other services. Xbox has pushed the digital format since the last generation with launch as Xbox One S All Digital and, currently, with Xbox Series S.

A new control inspired by the PS5 DualSense

Phil Spencer praised the PlayStation 5’s DualSense in 2021 and hinted that Xbox could do something similar in the future. Now we know that the brand is working on a new controller that will be directly inspired by the Sony controller and its technology.

The peripheral, known by the code name Sebile, would arrive early next year with quite striking features and a minimalist design in black and white tones. One of its most important changes will be the rechargeable battery, something that a part of the community has requested for years. The remote will leave the batteries behind and, at the same time, allow the rechargeable battery to be removed and replaced easily, which is undoubtedly appreciated.

As for its technology, it will rely on haptic feedback and an accelerometer to offer a more immersive gaming experience. Is it something necessary? There are those who will say yes, especially after trying what the DualSense and Joy-Con offer. On the contrary, others will surely see it as a feature that developers do not always take advantage of.

Sebile wants to be the best Xbox and market control

Sebile will have support for Bluetooth 5.2, direct connection to the cloud, as well as quieter buttons and sticks, something that can be useful in very specific situations. It will also have modular sticks, which would allow the drift problem to be solved more easily.

Now, how much will this control cost with new technology? According to leaks, it will be offered for $69.99 USD, that is, the same price as the brand’s current controls. If so, players would have no excuses to give this renewed control a chance.

The next Xbox will arrive in 2028 and will bet big on the cloud

According to various studies, cloud gaming will generate more than $13 billion in 2026. Therefore, it is not unusual to know that Microsoft wants this technology to be a centerpiece of its next generation of consoles.

As you surely know, the company has enhanced its latest products and services with the cloud and artificial intelligence. So their plans are to follow this path with Xbox. According to the details, Microsoft will leave the Xbox Series X|S behind in 2028 and replace them with a console powered by the cloud.

Their plan is to combine an infrastructure with on-premises and cloud environments. In this way, it seeks to offer more immersive experiences and scale games from native hardware and enhance them through its technology that lives in Azure.

The cloud will be essential for the future of Xbox

This idea probably sounds a bit familiar to you, since it’s what Xbox promised to do in the Xbox One era with games like Crackdown 3. The thing is, the project and the game failed miserably.

The original plan was to use cloud computing to do real-time calculations. This is to take the physics simulation and other sections of the game to a new level, which was unthinkable if you only depended on the Xbox One hardware. The point is that the application was terrible and generated a disaster that greatly affected the brand, which It was going through a very difficult time due to the lack of content.

Microsoft has been working for some time to make its ambitious plan to fully merge Xbox with the cloud a reality. In March 2022, it opened a new division to create cloud-native games that will be exclusive to its ecosystem.

Some Xbox games have already demonstrated the setbacks and potential of the cloud

In this generation it has made interesting experiments with Microsoft Flight Simulator, a game that is not limited by the device on which it runs. Its majesty is possible through the use of tools such as Bing Maps, Azure PlayFab and a cloud-based infrastructure.

However, this does not guarantee that future experiences will have the same scope and will not be just another big setback. The use of advanced technologies and the cloud can present technical and logistical challenges for developers. Furthermore, like any innovation, it will entail risks.

That said, it is clear that the future of Xbox is based on digital environments, the cloud, streaming, machine learning and other areas related to artificial intelligence. What kind of experiences will the next Xbox offer thanks to these technologies? It’s still too early to know, but it is clear that Xbox will push the limits of gaming and its hardware to new horizons.

And the games?

Xbox has many big releases coming in the coming months and years. For this reason, it was a surprise to learn that in the leaks there were many other projects that are on the way and that had not been confirmed.

The vast majority of them are in the hands of Bethesda and its studios, which has highly anticipated sequels and remasters in the oven. Furthermore, everything indicates that they are also cooking up new franchises. While it appears that some projects were delayed, news on them is expected sooner or later.

Without a doubt, the list of titles is excellent news for fans of the brand, as it is a sign that Xbox is working to end once and for all the lack of content that it suffered a long time ago. In addition, it will guarantee a constant flow of releases on its consoles and services for the rest of this generation. If you missed the list, we leave it below:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster (originally dated FY2022) DOOM Year Zero and DLC (FY2023) and second round of DLC (FY2024) Fallout 3 Remaster (FY2024) Ghostwire: Tokyo 2 (FY2024) Dishonored 3 (FY2024) Indiana Jones (originally scheduled for FY2022) Project Kestrel (FY2023) and its expansion (FY2024) Project Platinum A game based on a licensed IP

Just a brief look at the future of Xbox

As we told you, Xbox clarified that part of its plans have changed, since the leaked documents are from a couple of years ago. Despite this, the leaks give us a general overview of what we can expect from the brand in the future.

There is extremely interesting information, such as the application of new technologies to take gaming to a new level and a strategy focused on the cloud. In a few years, Xbox could offer truly innovative experiences thanks to Microsoft’s support. However, is that what the players want or is it more a whim of the technology giant that wants to push its most solid technologies in the sector?

On the other hand, whether we like it or not, the physical format seems to have its days numbered and Microsoft—and other companies—will not hesitate when necessary to push the digital format to make it the standard, as in other industries. This may be convenient in terms of accessibility and storage space, but it also raises questions about license management.

For now, the future of Xbox is exciting but also raises questions and challenges. Do you like the path the company seems to be taking? Tell us in the comments.

