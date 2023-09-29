Epic Games would be carrying out a series of layoffs, according to sources close to the matter. The Unreal Engine and Fortnite company would have reduced its workforce by almost 900 people.

Epic keeps releasing Fortnite updates on PCXbox, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con iOS y Android, but things are not going well beyond Unreal Engine; and that translates into layoffs.

According to reports from Bloomberg, the creators of the popular free battle royale the contracts of 870 people would be ending; according to people familiar with the matter.

It is Staff cuts affect about 16% of its staff and were announced in a memo to staff, the people who revealed this have asked not to be identified or named.

Since they have revealed information that is not yet public, they have decided to remain anonymous. The aforementioned medium confirms that Epic has not immediately responded to a request for comment..

Employees who were affected by this personnel cut will receive six months of severance and health insurance, as well as accelerated share acquisition.

Bloomberg comments that the North Carolina-based company has more than 400 million users around the world, either in its store and/or in the game that it continues to update regularly.

Its launcher continues to give free games as a rival company to Steam

With the recent Unreal Engine 5.3 It should be on everyone’s lips, especially due to the Unity controversy that has been endangering very popular games such as Genshin Impact, Cult of the Lamb or Hollow Knight: Silksong for weeks.

The technology sector in general has had a year full of layoffs in large and small video game companies, but we also saw how Embracer Group closed Volition after the recent Saints Row.

And this summer it was seen that Pokémon Go kept Niantic afloat by announcing 230 layoffs and the cancellation of two games, this was a cut of -around- 25% of its staff.

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

But despite all this, Epic Games remains one of the largest private video game companies in the world and Tim Sweeney as its CEO maintains the majority of the shares; 40% of these are owned by Tencent.

We do not know what all this can lead to, but with the new price increase for V-Bucks -months after the last one- nothing good; We hope that all those affected can have shelter soon.

As you can see, Epic Games lays off almost 900 people and it is the umpteenth company to announce a reduction of staff in your workforce.