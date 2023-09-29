Dracula is getting closer… but we still have to wait

The last voyage of the Demeter is the most recent iteration of the vampire count created by Bram Stoker in 1897. A story that delves precisely into the trip he made aboard the ship Demeter in which he ended the lives of its crew. Furthermore, this film has an incentive for moviegoers in our country: Dracula is played by Javier Botet, a regular in monsters and other fantastic beings.

But at the moment there does not seem to be a release date in Spain. Initially it should have arrived in August and it was learned that there was a delay of one month, everything was scheduled for September 22, although that was not the case. Yesterday I contacted the distributor of the title and they confirmed that there is currently no planned release date, which suggests that we will have to wait a while longer.

Poster for The Last Voyage of Demeter

Dracula in Spanish

When we think about cinema and Count Dracula, Béla Lugosi, the legendary vampire from Universal’s classic monsters, automatically comes to mind. But there have been many more interpreters and three of them were also Spanish, starting with Javier Botet himself who plays him in The Last Voyage of Demeter.

Before him there was the legendary Paul Naschy, the Madrid actor stepped into the shoes of the vampire in 1973 in The Great Love of Count Dracula as well as many other monsters throughout his entire professional life. Of course, above all, the Wolfman, highlighting Waldemar Daninsky himself in several films between 1968 and 2004.

And the third, which was actually the first, was the Galician Carlos Villarías. This was Count Dracula in 1931 just like Béla Lugosi, only in his case he did it in the Spanish version of the film, a version that was directed by George Melford. If you have the opportunity to see it, do it, it’s worth it.