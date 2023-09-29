Puttgarden is a small town on the German island of Fehman. There is a ferry that crosses the so-called (in German) Vogelfluglinie, the 18 km that separate it from Rodby, on the Danish island of Lolland. The journey across the Baltic Sea is pleasant, but the ferry has important limitations. Precisely to achieve a much more important connection between Germany and Denmark, a tunnel is being built. And there are special and very long ones, but this one is even a little longer.

Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link. This is what the longest submerged tunnel in the world will be called. One that will also combine tunnels for trains and cars and will thus cut travel times connecting Germany and Denmark. The transport of passengers and goods will gain many points, and the project is a new achievement of European engineering.

40 meters under the Baltic Sea. This submerged tunnel will cross the Baltic Sea, and after a decade of planning a temporary port has already been created at the Danish end. The factory will be located there that will soon build the 89 gigantic sections of the tunnel that, once joined together, will make it up.

18 kilometers of tunnel. That will be the total length of the tunnel, and its construction has a budget of 7,000 million euros. The Channel Tunnel linking England and France measures 50 kilometers and cost £12 billion (accounting for inflation), but although it is longer, it was built with boring machines, not with pre-built sections that were later constructed. “submerged” during assembly.

What do you mean “submerged”? The tunnel sections are 217 meters long and weigh 73,500 tonnes, and when ready will consist of huge waterproof bulkheads at the ends to prevent water from entering. That will allow those sections to be “thrown” into the Baltic Sea and precisely submerged and then carefully docked together. The bulkheads also have a sealed space so that enormous external pressure forces them together when water is pumped.

With this the connection between the sections will be completely waterproof.

Will open in 2029. Those responsible for Femern A/S, the Danish company in charge of the project, estimate that the first production line will be ready by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023. At the beginning of 2024 they will be ready to submerge the first section of the tunnel, and if Everything is going as expected, the tunnel will definitely open in 2029.

Too much faster. The ferry that now makes this route takes 45 minutes to complete, but the tunnel will allow it to be completed in seven minutes if you go by train and in 10 if you go by car. The improvement will be especially noticeable on journeys from Copenhagen to Hamburg, which now take about four and a half hours and which with the tunnel open can be done in about two and a half hours. It will therefore be a clear alternative to the plane, and certainly a crucial advantage for the transport of goods.

Image | Female A/S

*An earlier version of this article was published in September 2022