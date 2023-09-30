Just yesterday we published in Xataka the analyzes of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Devices with their pluses and minuses, but with important new features, especially in the photographic section. One of the functions that surprised me the most was the automatic portrait.

I am convinced that it is a novelty that may have gone unnoticed and will mark a before and after when it comes to take portrait photosand the concept couldn’t make more sense on a phone: that everything is done automatically.

How Apple’s Auto Portrait Mode works

Automatic portrait on the iPhone 15 Pro when subject is detected.

Apple is following the path of manufacturers like Google: applying the maximum capacity of artificial intelligence to both its camera application and the photos app. The big news this year is something that we have not seen as such from any other manufacturer: generate depth map on virtually any photo both automatically and with a tap to focus in case it is not so clear that we want X photo to be a portrait.

In the case of photographs of people or animals, the phone is capable of recognizing the subject (something that the rest of its rivals do) to automatically generate the depth map. Something that surprised me is that this depth map does not take up additional space.

How have I verified it? Shooting with the iPhone 14 Pro without portrait mode (12 MP) and shooting with the iPhone 15 Pro in automatic mode (active portrait) and lowering the resolution from the settings to 12 MP. Result: the photographs occupy the sameso there are no compromises with internal storage.

In cases where this mode is not activated automatically, all we have to do is click on the element of the photograph on which we want to apply the portrait. The second you press it, the ‘f’ will be activated, which tells us that the portrait is active.

Later, in the settings, we can adjust the amount of bokehthe focus point and edit the photograph to our liking.

Why this marks a new path

In a traditional camera, depth of field is automatic and inevitable. We can regulate the amount of blur by changing the aperture, a manual process that is enjoyed in this type of camera.

On the phone, Shooting in portrait mode is usually somewhat tedious. The preview shows us something completely different from the final result, and it usually only serves to know if we are shooting in portrait or not.

Apple’s new feature allows us to solve both problems: the additional time it takes to activate the portrait and check that the subject is going to be out of focus and the issue of the preview not being very useful.

Now all you have to do is aim at the subjectcheck if the ‘f’ is active and we will worry about leaving the photo to our liking in the gallery (if it is not already active when we open it).

The automatic question now is how long it will take Android manufacturers to implement this function, more than viable with the current power (and that of the future Gen 3)

