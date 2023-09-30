The Creator film directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) is an original science fiction story strongly inspired by other classics of the genre

The Creator is an epic sci-fi action thriller set in the midst of a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney. The film’s script is the work of Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz (The Golden Compass), from a story by Gareth Edwards.

In The Creator, Joshua (Washington), a hardened former special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon. that could put an end to the war… and, in the process, to humanity. Joshua and his team of elite agents travel through enemy lines to the very dark heart of AI-occupied territory. Once there, he discovers that the world-ending weapon he has been ordered to destroy is an AI that has taken the form of a little girl (Voyles).

The creator: An original story with many classic influences

This film is an example of a growing rarity in Hollywood: an original science fiction film that is not based on a pre-existing film, comic book, television or book franchise. Despite this, Gareth Edwards’ film is heavily inspired by other sci-fi classics from the ’70s and ’80s. One of them happens to be one of the best and most iconic anime films of all time.

The film in question is none other than Akira, which was directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, in turn based on the manga of the same name. His influence can be seen in some of the vehicles, as well as the overall design and themes seen in the film. This continues the film’s legacy and importance in the world of cinema 35 years after its original release.

The Creator’s parallels with Akira

Akira 1988

The world of The Creator is a dystopian future in which “New Asia” has essentially been dominated by artificial intelligence. Among pure robots there are also “simulators” that combine a more humanoid appearance with robotic technology. Since the AI ​​is shown to perform various tasks better than humanity itself, this leads to a deep sense of isolation and distress. This is the same tone seen in Akira, where the characters sometimes only have the most rudimentary relationships and connections. The central concept in the manga and the film is that of “youth in rebellion,” with young people rebelling against the rules and regulations of a world that largely cares little about them.

The same can be seen in the protagonist Joshua and his wife Maya, a human raised by AI. Their apparent happiness is interrupted by an army that simply focuses on violence and displays of force despite the futility of their conflict. In Akira, the Japanese government and military constantly test and experiment on psychic children despite the unnecessary danger of doing so. While the normal society in these stories is at odds with each other or mostly disconnected, it is the “others” in each story who have the closest ties.

In The Creator you can see the AIs taking care of each other and even living in peace with the humans of New Asia. Only outsiders disturb this tranquility, putting this peace at risk and plunging the place back into the chaos they supposedly fear. For example, human society outside of New Asia seems focused on eliminating AI, to the point that almost all of the humans shown in this area are involved with the military or government.

In Akira, the civilians are all freedom fighters against the government and the military themselves, or young criminals and motorcycle gang members. On the other hand, the psychic children who are part of the heart of the story are shown to be close friends despite being immersed in a cruel and quite tragic life. Both realities are created by a major disaster before the movies begin, leading to increasingly tense societies.

The central axis of both are tremendously powerful children.

The protagonist of Akira is a boy who, despite his age, has great psychic power. The first true awakening of this power devastated Tokyo years before the story began, and in the manga version, it happens again and sends Neo Tokyo into chaos. The destruction at the film’s climax is caused by Tetsuo, a young man who has incredible powers similar to Akira’s. However, unlike Akira, Tetsuo is older and tired of society. There are also the other psychic children shown throughout the story, although they are not as powerful as Akira and Tetsuo. In fact, the impact of their powers and the experimentation to which they are subjected show them with a very aged appearance despite their young age.

Comparisons can be made between these characters and Alphie in The Creator. Alphie is a girl who simulates an AI and has the power to control other technologies, making her the weapon that Joshua’s side of the conflict had been seeking to end the war. This can be seen when she “prays” and stops nearby robots and weapons, as well as the film’s conclusion when she is instrumental in taking down the NOMAD space station. The latter is essentially the equivalent of the destruction of Neo Tokyo. Of course, the outside government seeks to find “the weapon” and eliminate all AI, similar to the psychic children the government contains on Akira. Alphie is therefore a substitute for Akira himself, as well as Tetsuo and the children.

The religious elements

One of the most discreet parts of Akira. They are the religious elements of the film and the manga. The power of psychic children is amazing and terrible, making it easy to draw comparisons to a deity. So it’s no surprise that Neo Tokyo has a cult dedicated to opposing the government. This group has a more prominent role in the manga, where it is led by Lady Miyako, the high priestess and leader of a temple in Neo-Tokyo. In the film she is an important ally of Kaneda and Kei as the story progresses, who plays an important role in the final battle with Tetsuo Shima, and which prophecies about the return of the powerful Akira.

Not only is Akira a godlike figure, but Tetsuo seemingly takes on the role of a metaphysical deity at the end of the film, declaring who he is while assuming a higher plane of existence. When combined with the apocalyptic tone and haunting, mystical music of the score, it gives Akira an eschatological and spiritual aura. This unique experience is part of why Akira has yet to be surpassed by modern anime.

The Creator shares this sentiment, and the AI ​​itself represents this higher plane of existence. In both films, this existence is defined less by morality than by power, and the AI ​​simply does everything better than humanity. There is a village where AI lives alongside humans in a Buddhist tradition, and temples and other religious facilities even include robots in their aesthetic. The role Alphie will ultimately play is foretold in the machines’ prophecy, much like how the cult worships Akira. Of course, this peaceful existence is eventually ruined by war, adding a sense of foreboding and the end of all days, at least for humanity.

Akira is a Japanese production, and its story is a clear reflection of the country’s struggle with post-World War II trauma. The Creator is set in an equally “exotic” Asian setting, albeit with a story filtered through the lens of other conflicts: the Vietnam War and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East throughout the 2000s. These themes and inspirations are somewhat obvious to those familiar with the anime film. At the same time, they are not so overbearing that they become repetitive, ensuring that The Creator remains a fresh and unique experience.

The Creator is now in theaters. Have you already seen them? What do you think?