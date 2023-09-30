Once upon a time Giroud was the boss in Ligue 2. Fourteen years ago, Olivier scored the first goals among the French cadets hoping to earn an opportunity. The first team to offer it to him was Tours: among the castles of the Loire Valley, he was welcomed after being rejected by Grenoble because he was considered unsuitable for Ligue 1. Result? Top scorer of the championship with 21 goals and confirmation that he can be among the greats. So comes Montpellier, who secures it by shelling out a couple of million.