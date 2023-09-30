Astronomy lovers in Arab countries can see the giant moon on Thursday, and it can also be seen from Europe, Africa, the Americas, Australia, and most of the Asian continent, according to the “timeanddate” website map, noting that the phenomenon extends until Friday.

The “giant moon” or “harvest moon” phenomenon occurs when the moon is at the closest point to the Earth, around which it orbits, and during this period it appears larger and brighter compared to any other time.

Farmers call this phenomenon the “Harvest Moon” or “Corn Moon,” due to its coincidence with the autumnal equinox at the astronomical beginning of this season, as it is linked to the harvest season of some crops.

In the time before tractors with headlights were manufactured, moonlight was very important in order to complete the harvest before the rainy season, which could lead to crop rot.

Many crops mature in late summer and early fall, so farmers are widely busy with the harvesting process and work even after sunset, so moonlight has gained great importance in the agricultural cycle.

The Oxford English Dictionary says that 1706 was the first year in which the term “harvest moon” was used.

In most years, the “supermoon” comes in September, but it appears in October once every 3 years.

The giant moons in 2023 were as follows:

The first is in July. The second in August. The third in August. Fourth in September.