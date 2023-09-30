Saw

At the time, the filmmaker said he was finishing up sound design for a particularly intense scene, in which a character was trying to escape an “ocular vacuum trap” and had the volume turned up too high.

“Someone knocked on the door,” Greutert said. “We have the doorbell (camera) video of the police approaching, (Forn opening the door), and the police saying, ‘The neighbors (have been) calling and saying that someone is being tortured to death here.’”

The director said Forn told police: “‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… Can you come in and watch it if you want?’ The policemen laughed. They said, ‘We want to do it, but you know, you’re fine.’ “It must have been a pretty realistic performance.”

After learning about the entire incident, Greutert added that he thought it ended up being a “pretty funny story.” Plus, Steve is a very gentle guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening.”

Saw While traveling to Mexico to undergo a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of finding a miracle cure for his terminal cancer, he quickly discovers that the entire operation is a scam and seeks a twisted way to bring justice to those who wronged him.

Saw Do you want to participate?