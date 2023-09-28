The episode titles of The Fall of the House of Usher refer to some of the short stories published by Edgar Allan Poe.

There is less left for Netflix to incorporate The Fall of the House of Usher, the new series of terror created by Mike Flanagan whose plot adapts the classic story by Edgar Allan Poe.

With a total of eight episodes, the plot of the series begins with the story of a young gentleman who one day receives an invitation from his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, to come to his old and gloomy mansion.

Things go wrong when the heirs of the Usher family begin to die one by one, so Patriarch Roderick Usher must find the killer while coming face to face with a ghost from his past..

The new Mike Flanagan not only adapts the story of The Fall of the House of Usherbut it is also going to be a tribute to much of the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

We have a good example of this in the titles of the eight episodes that make up the Netflix series, since each of them is a reference to one of the stories of the famous writer, except for the first and last episode, which is a nod to the same story. You can take a look below.

Thus, the titles of the episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher are A Midnight Dreary, The Masque of the Red Death, Murder in the Rue Morgue, The Black Cat, The Tell-Tale Heart, Goldbug, The Pit and the Pendulum, and The Raven.

The new Netflix horror series has a cast made up of Bruce Greenwood (The undeniable truth, Doctor Sleep), Carla Gugino (Gunpowder Milkshake, Lisa Frankenstein), Mark Hamill (The Kids in the Hall, The Machine), Mary McDonnell (Fargo, Major Crimes), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass) and Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House), among others.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Netflix on October 12, 2023. What do you think of everything shown in the series so far? Do not hesitate to share your impressions in our comments section.