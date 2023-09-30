In recent weeks, an investigation by the Cuban judiciary and some journalistic investigations have demonstrated the existence of an alleged system of recruitment of Cuban civilians within the Russian army. An unknown number of Cuban men were reportedly drafted to fight in Ukraine, in many cases after being lured online with job ads for gainful non-military jobs, such as a cook or bricklayer.

The enlistments of Cuban men in the Russian army became known mainly due to the arrest, at the beginning of September in Cuba, of 17 people accused of crimes that include human trafficking, enlistment as mercenaries and hostile acts against a foreign state. According to the prosecutor’s office that initiated the investigation, the arrested people are part of a network of people active both in Cuba and Russia and committed to recruiting young Cuban men into the Russian army in exchange for money.

The local prosecutor’s office had also started the investigation following the circulation of some testimonies, including an interview on YouTube of some 19-year-olds who said they had been lured to Russia with the promise of profitable work and had subsequently suffered a series of violence.

Little is known about the recruitment system: it is not clear, for example, whether the intermediaries who hire the Cubans act on behalf of the Russian authorities, which in Ukraine has a great need for men for its army. It is not even clear whether the Cuban government was aware of this system, or how many people were involved in it. However, in recent weeks some journalistic investigations have been published which have helped to better understand some aspects of the system and its functioning.

Russia, thanks to its good relations with the Cuban government, has long been an emigration destination for many Cubans, who in their own country face an extremely serious economic situation, in which there is a lack of basic necessities, inflation is enormous and wages are largely insufficient.

In many cases the adverts would have been published in job search groups on social networks, like this one on Facebook: some adverts would have concerned non-military or risky jobs, while others would have explicitly indicated the request to stipulate a one-year contract to fight with the Russian army. The promised salaries would have been around 200 thousand rubles a month (about 2 thousand dollars): in Cuba the average monthly salary is less than 170 dollars.

Once the offer was accepted, the men would reach Moscow by plane, with a flight paid for by the intermediary who had recruited them. There are testimonies of people who discovered that they would have to fight for the Russian army only once they arrived at their destination, and others who were told that they would work for the Russian army but in lateral jobs, away from the front.

According to what Politico reported in one of the most detailed reconstructions, many enlisted people entered Russia with a tourist visa. Once they landed they would have undergone medical examinations and would then have signed a contract with the Russian army: in some cases Spanish versions were available, in others the content of the contract was summarized orally by people present there. Once the contract has been signed, escaping the fighting is complicated: “Once the contract has been signed, deserting is equivalent to treason,” a legal advisor to whom several Cubans reportedly turned after being recruited by Russia told Politico.

In parallel with stories of this type, however, Politico also collected some from men who claimed they wanted to enlist because they were convinced of the legitimacy of the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

There is no official data on how many Cubans have been recruited so far: Politico writes that in Tula alone, a city south of Moscow where several recruits would have been sent, there are 140 Cubans; the Ukrainian site InformNapalm has published copies of the passports of 199 Cubans received by Anton Valentinovich Perevozchikov, major of the Russian army and responsible for the enlistment in Tula; other estimates speak of 90 Cuban men in Ryazan, south-east of Moscow.

Russia began resorting to foreign fighters shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began, partly to compensate for the large losses suffered early on during the invasion.

The Cubans interviewed by Politico said they were recruited by Russia especially starting from the end of 2022: in November of that year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that planned to speed up the obtaining of Russian citizenship for foreign people that they would join the army. The decree provided that foreign persons who had signed a contract of at least one year with the Russian army and fought in the field for at least six months would have the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship with a faster and simplified procedure than usual, and with them also the closest relatives (parents, spouses and children).

Cuba and Russia have had intense diplomatic relations since the days of the Soviet Union, and have become especially close, including with economic agreements, since Putin became president of Russia. Cuba also has a strong economic dependence on Russia, especially with regards to energy supplies. Cuba formally maintains a neutral position on the war in Ukraine, although on some occasions the Cuban government has made statements of support for Russia’s reasons.

Shortly before the start of the invasion, for example, the Cuban Foreign Ministry accused the United States of having imposed a progressive expansion of NATO, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries, threatening the security and territorial integrity of Russia . It is one of the most important arguments in Russian government propaganda, and was used extensively by Putin to justify the invasion of Ukraine.

The reactions of the Cuban government and institutions to the revelation of the mercenary recruitment system have been contradictory. The government has taken rather tough positions: the Cuban Foreign Ministry has promised to act “vigorously” against attempts to entice Cubans to join the Russian army, reiterating that “Cuba is not part of the conflict in Ukraine”. The reaction of the Cuban embassy in Russia was more ambiguous: after the arrest of the 17 people accused of human trafficking in early September, Ambassador Julio Antonio Garmendia Peña told the Russian news agency RIA that he was against illegal operations, but that he has “nothing against Cubans who want to sign a contract and legally participate in the operation with the Russian army.”

In Cuba, as in other countries, it is allowed to voluntarily enlist in the army of another country (where you almost always join special forces, the foreign legions), but it is illegal to be recruited by third-party mediators, because in that case you it is a mercenary activity. The Cubans recruited to fight in Ukraine, therefore, find themselves in a particularly complicated situation: if they return to their country they risk legal proceedings and even rather heavy sentences.