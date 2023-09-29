The Elder Scrolls is one of Bethesda’s most successful franchises and a guarantee for those who like this type of medieval-style and fantasy-themed proposals. Part of its popularity has to do with the offer it has for different types of players and this time it is the turn of mobile game users who are looking for a strategic experience similar to Fallout Shelter.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles, the new Bethesda game

Today the early access launch of The Elder Scrolls: Castles was revealed, a mobile video game that is now available on Android devices. According to the details, The Elder Scrolls: Castles puts us in charge of managing a kingdom and a castle, starting with the expansion of our construction and then giving way to new missions that involve the strategy and order of a king. While the castle works and grows, there will be objectives to meet for which we will have to attend to the kingdom’s armed forces who will be in charge of expanding the domain and bringing in resources.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles, Bethesda’s new release for mobile phones

What is and how to download The Elder Scrolls: Castles for Android?

The official description of Bethesda’s new video game states: “Monitor your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help “May your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?”

So far, access problems have been reported to download The Elder Scrolls: Castles by searching for it in the Google Play Store, so the way is to enter from the official Bethesda site on the platform, where all its titles for Android and This new proposal will appear there. It is thought that in the coming days this situation will be resolved. Lastly, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is not currently available for iOS devices.

