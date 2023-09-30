Toyotaro also mentioned a moment he found especially impactful in the series.

A good part of Dragon Ball’s success today is due to the talent of Toyotaro, known by many as the direct successor of the legendary Akira Toriyama and the responsible for the great visual quality shown in the Dragon Ball Super manga. Thanks to him we can say that a good part of the most classic essence of Toriyama and Dragon Ball is still with us today.

As with Toriyama himself, Toyotaro is one of those artists who has no problem sharing his personal tastes and his opinions on some aspects of the works he works on. Thanks to a question asked by a fan of the franchise we know such interesting details as the technique seen in Dragon Ball that this artist likes the most.

The favorite technique of the Dragon Ball Super artist

The talented mangaka has opened up to Dragon Ball fans and through an interview that was left for posterity on the official Dragon Ball website, Toyotaro shared the technique that fascinates you the most of all those that exist in the franchise.

Your choice may be as predictable as it is understandable: the mythical Kamehameha is the technique that Toyotaro likes the most and it is probably the most popular of all those we have seen in the franchise. This technique has been used by both Goku and his sons Gohan and Goten and even by villains like Cell, who demonstrated great power because she had acquired several of the skills of the strongest fighters we had seen at that time. .

Toyotaro justified his choice by stating how much he liked the origin of said technique, as well as the pose that requires doing with the hands to use it and the name itself, which curiously was given by Toriyama’s wife.

For Toyotaro, a particularly impressive moment that this technique starred in was also what it is for many one of the best in the entire franchise: none other than the father and son Kamehameha that Goku and Gohan used to end Cell’s existence in Dragon Ball Z.

