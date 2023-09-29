The Samsung Galaxy S24 family of mobile phones has been with us since February of this year. Seven months have passed since its launch, but since we are talking about a annual renewal device, rumors about the next generation generally start to emerge around this time. And they do it with the help of some of the most reputable leakers in the industry.

Last August, Ice Universe suggested good news for flat screen lovers. According to its sources, Samsung would stop betting on curved screens in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, confirming a trend that we have seen gradually develop over the last time. Now it is the turn of OnLeaks, which gives us a very interesting look at two of the mobile phones.

Revealing the secrets of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra

Let’s start with the Samsung Galaxy S24. The leaker, as usual, has published a series of renders on the Smartprix page based on the information you have managed to collect. In the images we see a device with a feature that catches our attention, but that in a way we could expect: the sides of the phone are now completely flat.

This is a change that, if materialized, would be substantial and would resemble the iPhone 15 in this section of the design. In the Samsung Galaxy S23, remember, we have curved sides, accompanied by a glass back. At the screen level, the new iteration of the terminal would retain its 6.17 inches, but would arrive with a notable reduction in the bezels.

This last modification would result in a device that is taller, but less wide than its predecessor, whose measurements they wanted at 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm (compared to the 146.3 x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm of the model current). The rear panel, for its part, would remain almost identicaladopting a smoother finish that, in addition to offering a slightly different visual impact, would improve grip.

Moving on to the technical specifications, the leaker suggests a jump at the processing level, with the arrival of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The battery would be in the range of 3900mAh to 4000mAh, and the cameras would be configured with a main 50 MP, a 12 MP wide angle and a 10 MP telephoto lens with a 2X zoom instead of the current 2X.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the important changes will be inside

OnLeaks, as we say, has also published some data about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. In this case, the changes seem much more contained. We also have renderings with what we could expect from the most ambitious device in the Galaxy S family. In this case, the leaker points out that the device will arrive with a generous bezel reductionthey would apparently be “the narrowest seen on any smartphone.”

As for the display panel, we would still see the 6.8-inch screen, but with a WQHD+ resolution focused on offering a sharper and more immersive visual experience. In terms of dimensions, the phone would be a little less thick, but wider than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with measurements of 162.3 x 79 x 8.7 mm compared to 163.3 x 78.1 x 8, 9 mm of the current model.

If we talk about the photographic section, OnLeaks estimates that the device could have a 200 MP main sensor, probably a ISOCELL HP25X. It should be noted that it is also rumored that the camera could be even much more ambitious. Tech_Reve loves it that the South Korean company could opt for a 440 MP main sensor.

For now, let’s remember, all this information is based on rumors. Furthermore, as the device presentation date approaches, we could expect a greater proliferation of these. Now, if we stick to Samsung tradition, all doubts should disappear at the beginning of 2024, the date on which the new Galaxy S family would be officially presented.

Images: OnLeaks

In Engadget: Google’s Pixels have never swept anywhere. With one exception: the country that loves the strangest