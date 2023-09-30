Shinichiro Watanabe has also revealed his favorite anime in a round of questions.

Faye Valentine, Jet Black, Spike Spiegel and Radical Ed, main characters of Cowboy Bebop

The 90s were a decade of great importance for Japanese animation. In this years The popularity of this art greatly increased thanks to such important and influential hits as Neon Genesis Evangelion or Slam Dunk and among the best valued are works as difficult to forget as Cowboy Bebop.

Cowboy Bebop is still for many the most rounded work of Shinichiro Watanabe, a director full of talent whose greatest touch of distinction is knowing how to enhance his works with music. Watanabe, in addition to revealing his favorite hobbies, shared through Reddit what he considers by far your favorite chapter from the anime starring Spike Spiegel.

The surprising choice of Shinichiro Watanabe

Episode 17 of the series, called La samba de las setas was Watanabe’s election placing this comic episode above others better valued by critics and fans such as The Ballad of the Fallen Angels or the dramatic episode The Waltz of Venus.

In Watanabe’s favorite chapter our protagonists suffered the effects of hallucinogenic mushroomsa fact that triggered all kinds of surreal and fun situations that greatly contrast with the predominant seriousness of the most remembered chapters of the series.

The creator of the excellent Samurai Champloo has given other details of great interest to his fans. For example, he has declared himself a fan of the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the great adaptations of the Marvel character whose sequel arrived this year.

Watanabe also mentioned the name of what he considers his favorite anime and it is none other than Lupine the Third, a work starring the thief. Arsenius Lupine III and that it shares certain characteristics with Cowboy Bebop, such as basing a good number of its chapters on episodic adventures.

Cowboy Bebop will celebrate 25 years since its premiere very soon and its legacy has made both the series and Spike Spiegel remain in the memory of many fans. On the other hand, it was announced a few days ago that the series will leave Netflix in a couple of countries this October.

