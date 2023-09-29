Considering that Dune: Part 2 has been delayed to 2024 – how it hurts to remember it, eh? -, The Creator has just found a smooth road ahead to stand out within the science fiction cinema. The film arrives today in theaters around the world so it is a good time to briefly review the criticism received (without spoilers, of course) and remember what this story offers us where artificial intelligence becomes our biggest enemy

The Creator: an apocalyptic future dominated by AI

This is not the first time we have seen a film focused on artificial intelligence as a potential danger, but it is true that now that this technology is more booming than ever, our perspective may change.

That is at least what The Creator intends, a film whose story has been created and directed by Gareth Edwards, who has also been in charge of writing the script with Chris Weitz. In it we will travel to a dystopian future in which an imminent war between humans and AI forces is about to explode. Joshua, a former special forces agent especially devastated after the disappearance of his wife, will receive the mission to kill the Creator, the architect of the AI, who is known to have developed a new definitive weapon to end the war but also taking ahead of humanity itself. The surprise will be when he discovers what the weapon is exactly.

The film stars John David Washington, also featuring the participation of Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Ken Watanabe, among others. Hans Zimmer, by the way, is in charge of composing the soundtrack.

What does the criticism say?

As you know, before a film hits the big screen, the specialized press has the opportunity to view it to give their opinion about it (without falling into spoilers, of course) and thus promote it – especially important in these months in which the actors’ strike prevents the protagonists from appearing on any red carpet.

The people at The Guardian, for example, point out that it is a film “stimulating” y “thrilling” which addresses the topic of AI in a quite interesting way and only criticizes that the final part, with much more action, gets a little lost among so much spectacle to the detriment of the narrative. The BBC, for its part, points out that it is a «great science fiction adventure«, which could well be similar to what The Matrix or Avatar entailed when they were released.

In Collider they indicate that although it is far from being a masterpiece, it is a breath of fresh air, especially among so many superhero films, while IGN is harsher, criticizing that the creator of the story is too white with the AI, being a topic that currently generates so much agitation. The people at Variety are not convinced either, writing that his script does not have a clear premise, that it falls into many stereotypes and that it wants to be a new Blade Runner without achieving it.

As you can see, the opinions are quite disparate, but in general terms the positive outweighs the negative. It’s your turn to give your opinion by going to see it starting today.