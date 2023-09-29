Every year, fans of the franchise-formerly-known-as-FIFA argue tirelessly about the changes that their favorite football saga has undergone that year. New signings, choice of player for the cover, variations in the mechanics… but this year one of the main changes affects the most visible face of the game, the title itself. This year, FIFA 24 is renamed EA Sports FC 24a convoluted title whose choice is due to different reasons.

According to ‘The New York Times’ in May, after months of intense negotiations between EA and FIFA, the agreement had not been reached. The contract that started a decade ago (and that was added to many previous ones: the collaboration dates back thirty years) and that had given title to the franchise’s games each season would end after the World Cup in Qatar and the women’s tournament in this year. summer. After these sporting events, EA games would change their name and would be called ‘EA Sports FC’.

It will be the only change in the game (beyond the logical and tireless evolution of the franchise), because the guts remain the same. The clubs and the players they remain on board because their licenses are negotiated with their respective teamsleagues and cups… except for things like the World Cup, which is a championship controlled by FIFA, and therefore, is left out of the game.

Apparently, and according to ‘The New York Times’, one of the possible causes of the disagreement was that FIFA wanted to increase the 150 million annually that it charged EA for the license. Specifically, I wanted to double the amount. Of course, now the federation is preparing to release its own game, which already promises that it will surpass EA’s saga in everything.

Also, apparently, EA didn’t like it FIFA’s demand to be allowed to associate its brand with other products digital, including other video games -even outside the EA umbrella-. It was too much for the company, which is now preparing, free from the strict contract with FIFA, to include agreements with commercial brands in its games – something that FIFA did not like too much – and which can range from the inclusion of advertising in the game to the direct sale of products to players.

What does it mean for the game

We find ourselves in a situation of clear imbalance of forces, since FIFA, it is true, owns the name and has taken over, so to speak, the good reputation and the audience of the games (150 million players, no less). But EA still owns the games: ‘EA Sports FC 24’ will be, for all intents and purposes, a ‘FIFA 24’ under another namewhile FIFA, for its part, has an absolutely impossible mission in its aim to match, without experience and without the tradition of a decade of franchise, the impact of each EA installment.

It is very unlikely that the number of ‘FIFA’ players will decrease when the name changes. For starters, these players are looking for the same game with slight variations (more of an update than a sequel), a game they know how to play, and they also know that EA is the one providing it to them, not FIFA. Along the way, some official championships may be lost, but the modes – for example, the famous Ultimate Team maintains the same name – are identical.

Anyway, this is not new. Already in 2021, EA was considering changing the name of the saga. Consequence: the company’s shares plummeted. But today, the decision has been made and, in principle, It does not seem that the change will affect sales as much as feared Two years ago. As our colleagues from VidaExtra said, FIFA has positioned itself strongly in the field of eSports in recent years, and possibly its steps are headed in that direction in search of new businesses in the industry. Meanwhile, these are new times for a legendary saga.

Header: EA

