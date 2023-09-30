Marco Scotti, co-director of Affaritaliani.it

States General of Export, the co-director of Affari Marco Scotti on stage together with Emiliano, Toti, Bonaccini and…

The co-director of Affaritaliani.it Marco Scotti will intervene in the States General of Export underway in Alba. Organized by Iefchaired by Lorenzo Zurinothe States General of Export bring companies and institutions into dialogue to talk about a sector worth over 200 billion euros.

On stage together with Scotti the regional presidents Alberto Cirio (Piedmont), Michele Emiliano (Puglia), Giovanni Toti (Liguria) e Stefano Bonaccini (Emilia Romagna). Furthermore, the presence of the mayors of Genoa, Ventimiglia, Marsala and Ascoli Piceno and of the foreign trade councilor of the Puglia Region is announced.

