Although next October 1st falls on a Sunday, that is no excuse for the VOD platform to start launching its own content. New documentaries, series and movies are arriving that will surely have something to talk about for all users who want to have a renewal of a catalog of the most interesting on the entire Internet.

Let’s take a look at the best news that the service leaves us before it completely changes in 2024 to become only MAX.

News in HBO MAX series in October 2023

We leave the summer season and at HBO MAX they are already thinking about the other great holiday of the year: Halloween. With this premise we propose the arrival of the second season of 30 Coins.

The creation of director Alex de la Iglesia once again focuses us on the lost town of Pedraza, where the majority of its inhabitants are in a psychiatric hospital. After what happened, Elena is in a coma and Paco tries to take care of her as much as possible. But a new evil is approaching and there are still many questions to discover, such as what has happened to Father Vergara and the whereabouts of those who were tortured. You can see it from October 23.

Nor do we forget that HBO MAX brings us the latest news from the DC Comics universe, where we will have the season final de Doom Patrol. Our heroes will try to defeat Immortus once and for all, but first they must become aware of what they are capable of and overcome their fears to continue with a future yet to be determined.

For lovers of the most hilarious animation there is also good news. Rick and Morty return in a hilarious new seventh season which arrives on October 16 in which the adventures of this crazy duo return in which we will also see winks to other series as we are accustomed to. If you want to get an idea, you better take a look at the trailer.

In the documentary section we have two proposals: the first is that of Scream: the true story where we will see what is hidden behind the famous series of horror and murder films so mythical. This is not to mention Ghostbusters which has three locations, each more spooky, such as Cecil Hotel, The Devil’s Lair and Goldfield Hotel.

Movies premiering on HBO in October 2023

We don’t forget the movie offerings on HBO MAX. In fact, we started strong because we have The bookstorea film that won the Goya for best film under the direction of Isabel Coixet and tells the story of a young English woman in 1959 who wants to open the first bookstore in the area, something that will be prevented by the neighbors.

This arrives on October 6 and five days later El Game of Keys, another Spanish production. Here we will see how a group of couples play a hilarious game in which a group of couples will test their feelings by spending a night with the owner of some keys to a room. Relationships on a tightrope and friendships looking for something more will intertwine, but the outcome is something you must see.

And on October 13 we are left with the life of María de las Montañas that presents to us Requirements to be a normal person. She is 30 years old and finds herself in a situation where things couldn’t be worse for her. This is what happens when she finds herself in a situation in which she neither has a job, nor an apartment, nor a partner. Could something else happen to her? Yes, on top of that she lives far from her family. After taking a test she gets to work to see if she can turn her life around and become as normal as what is expected in the questionnaire.