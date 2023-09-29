The Drought and water shortages are serious and growing environmental problems that are having a significant impact on many regions of the world. These phenomena have serious effects on many aspects of our lives, the consequences of drought have repercussions on our ecosystems, agriculture and water supply in general.

Awareness of climate change and its implications for water availability is fundamental, we find ourselves in a historical moment where it is really important to adopt policies and practices that take into account future drought scenarios that are unfortunately increasingly frequent and serious.

The latest alarm comes from the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterreson World Water Day warned that: “the unsustainable use of water resources, pollution and global warming are draining the lifeblood of humanity”.

According to the United Nations, two billion people, or a quarter of the world’s population, do not have access to safe drinking water, with an even larger portion experiencing water shortages for at least a month a year.

Drought has become, for all of humanity, a real environmental/socioeconomic challenge that urgently requires a global and immediate response. Preventive measures are necessary, we need to adopt sustainable agricultural practices and invest in innovative water infrastructure.

The consequences of drought, as we were saying, are multiple; in agriculture, the lack of water can drastically reduce crop yields, putting food security at risk. The production sector that is most affected is precisely the agricultural one, with a percentage of 82% of direct effects, especially in the poorest and developing countries.

The Fao estimates that in these areas, over 34% of production losses are linked to drought, with losses amounting to 37 billion dollars. In Europe, annual losses are approximately 9 billion euros and, depending on the area considered, from 39% to 60% are linked to the agricultural sector.

Agriculture is called to solve this important challenge, we need to invest in innovation, with the aim of making the sector more resilient to climate change, finding solutions that allow us to save water and reduce waste.

In this regard, it is right to mention vertical cultivation, which in recent decades has gained more and more popularity due to its numerous advantages in terms of efficiency, sustainability and optimized use of space.

This agricultural practice is an innovative method of growing plants that involves growing vertically rather than horizontally on flat ground.

One of the main advantages of vertical cultivation is the maximization of the space available, it is in fact possible to grow a greater quantity of plants on a reduced surface area, making the most of the height and reducing the need for land. As eitFood confirms, in the case of lettuce there would be a yield per cubic meter that is approximately 20 times higher than that of lettuce planted in the plains.

Vertical farming can be implemented in urban areas, in vertical buildings or specially designed structures, bringing food production closer to population centers.

Technology plays a fundamental role in vertical cultivation. LED lighting systems, hydroponics, aeroponics and vertically grown media are just some of the technologies used to optimize plant growth.

Thanks to these technologies it is possible to precisely control environmental conditions, such as light, temperature and humidity, to maximize crop production and quality.

The sustainability is another important aspect of vertical growing, this method requires less water than traditional soil growing as the water can be recycled in hydroponic or aeroponic systems. As Vertical Farm Italia confirms, thanks to vertical cultivation, we would save money 90% of water. Furthermore, vertical farming reduces the need for pesticides and fertilizers, thus helping to reduce the environmental impact of agriculture.

However, some aspects hinder the diffusion of this methodology, primarily the high initial costs for the purchase and maintenance of equipment, as well as the need for specialized skills to successfully manage operations.

Furthermore, vertical cultivation may not be suitable for all crops, and some plants may require specific adaptation to vertical conditions.

Vertical cultivation definitely remains a solution innovative, promising to address global challenges related to agriculture, such as the growing demand for food, the limited availability of arable land and water. With the smart use of technology and increased environmental awareness, vertical farming could play a significant role in the future of sustainable agriculture.

Martin Hamda