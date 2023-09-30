Marvel will meet with various writers to talk about the X-Men movie

The movie of the X-Men of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already among the current plans of Kevin Feige.

The X-Men of the UCM

Now that the strike Writers Guild of America has ended, Marvel Studios can work on projects that still need rewrites, or even those where the script had not even started. Many fans thought that the X-Men would come to the UCM after Avengers: Secret Wars, meaning we wouldn’t see the mutants until probably 2028. However, it seems that the popular Marvel team could arrive a little sooner than previously thought.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios is scheduling some meetings with writers for later this fall. These meetings are intended to hear proposals for the UCM X-Men movie. The media assures that they are in no hurry to find the screenwriter for the project, since the film still does not have a release date. The information suggests that a decision will be made in early 2024.

The news of the mutant project has been a big surprise for Marvel fans, because Feige has not offered many details about the X-Men in the MCU. Now that mutants are among Marvel Studios’ plans, we will be attentive to the reports that come out of the film.