The controversial Animal Welfare law approved last March and which we have talked about throughout different articles in Magnet comes into force today. Although it comes at half speed, since the acting Government cannot approve a regulation in the form of a decree that develops some tricky aspects of the rule, it does bring changes that will affect millions of pet owners in Spain starting this Friday.

This is the first national regulation that defends the rights of animals with the aim of preventing their abuse and abandonment and promoting appropriate and responsible treatment of them. In short: “Animals must be kept in decent living conditions.” We break down the law point by point.

First thing: how they should live. The Government has established the conditions in which species that live in cages, aquariums, terrariums and the like must spend their days, and what the appropriate size of these places must be. In the case of dogs and cats, it will be considered an infraction to keep them continuously “on terraces, balconies, rooftops, storage rooms, basements, patios and similar or vehicles”, where they may suffer stress or be affected by inclement weather. .

The law also prohibits keeping animals “tied or roaming through public spaces without in-person supervision.” No more leaving them at the supermarket door. And the use of any handling tools that could cause injury to the animal, such as electric collars, is prohibited. The sanctions range from 500 to 10,000 euros.

They can’t be alone at home. The rule also applies a series of indications on the time limit that an animal can be left alone at home. Article 27 establishes that “leaving any pet unsupervised for more than three consecutive days” is expressly prohibited. And for dogs “this period may not exceed 24 consecutive hours.” Only working dogs (shepherds, police or assistance dogs) can overcome this period of loneliness as long as they have a microchip and a shelter to shelter in.

Mandatory sterilization. Cats that are six months old must already be sterilized and have a microchip to be identified. In the case of dogs, only those of owners who are registered as professional breeders may reproduce. According to the text, owners not registered as breeders will have to “adopt the necessary measures to avoid the uncontrolled reproduction of pets.”

Zero sacrifice. According to the law, euthanasia can only be performed under very specific conditions, something that has been criticized by the veterinary sector. “The inability to decide, on the part of the owner or the veterinary professional, can lead to the survival of animals in situations close to abuse,” warned the General Council of Veterinary Colleges of Spain in a letter to Congress.

Prohibition of its commercialization.The direct sale of any type of pet through the internet, web portals or any telematic means or application is explicitly prohibited. The same applies to pet stores, which will stop selling dogs and cats and will not be able to display other species on shelves or cages.

A course and a national pet registry. As we said before, the Animal Welfare law comes into force halfway, since some points cannot yet be applied in the absence of a specific regulation, such as the mandatory course to own a dog. A training aimed at “facilitating correct responsible ownership of the animal, often conditioned by the absence of knowledge in the management, care and possession of animals.” Especially for those who are adopting for the first time, or have little experience.

You will also have to wait for the creation of a state registry that includes all pets (not just dogs) and the requirement for mandatory civil liability insurance.

List of allowed pets. Finally, the Government has decided to create a list of animals that can be kept at home. Dogs, cats, ferrets and rodents will be allowed, as well as falconry birds and aquarium animals not included in the catalog of invasive exotic species or protected wild species. But primates, poisonous reptiles or Vietnamese pigs will be prohibited.

Image: Jesse Schoff (Unsplash)

In Xataka | €500 fine if your dog becomes pregnant: what the Animal Welfare Law says about reproduction and pets