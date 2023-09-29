Rick and Morty has unique characters that make the series a great show

Rick Sánchez actually wants to find his life’s goal

Rick and Morty is an animated series that presents us with a world full of interesting characters and absurdities that make each episode unique and fun. Both the protagonists and the secondary characters have very varied personalities and designs, making us laugh with their adventures and occurrences. One of those interesting things is, for example, the relationship between Rick and Morty and the Back to the Future movie.

Among all the characters that appear in the series, there are some that They stand out more than others for their importance in the plot or for his charisma. Some of them are the subject of numerous Rick and Morty theories that attempt to decipher the mysteries that surround this vast universe. Well, in this article, we are going to review some of the best Rick and Morty characters and the reasons why we like them so much.

These are the most impressive Rick and Morty characters

The Rick and Morty universe is made up of a wide variety of characters full of mystery, fun and a lot of personality. Be that as it may, below we leave you some of the best that have stood out in said animated series.

Pepinillo Rick

Rick becomes a pickle to avoid going to therapy with his family. He is one of the most famous and funniest chapters of the series, because it shows how smart, how witty and how crazy Rick is. Here we see how he gets out of dangerous situations with just a body of vegetables and some rat parts. It also shows Rick’s conflict that he prefers to live absurd things that resolve your emotional issues.

Evil Morty

Evil Morty is the main antagonist of the third season of the series. This is the eyepatch-wearing Morty from an alternate dimension where he has become a tyrannical leader who controls the Ricks. He is a character who breaks with the innocent Morty stereotype and submissive to show that he can be as intelligent and manipulative as his grandfather. Your goal is get revenge on the Ricks who have mistreated him and create a new order where the Mortys are completely free.

Mr. Nimbus

Rick has an enemy called Mr. Nimbus, a king of the ocean who control water and time. He is a character similar to that of the water heroes like Aquaman or Namor, but depicted more as a rare parody. He and Rick have hated each other for a long time, but they also respect and love each other. Mr. Nimbus appears in the fifth season and makes things difficult for Rick who has to count on him to save Morty.

Mr. Poopybutthole

Mr. Poopybutthole is a friend of the Smith family who first appearance in the episode “Total Rickall”, where it is revealed that he is one of the few real characters among a alien parasite invasion that generate false memories. Despite being accidentally shot by Beth, he forgives the family and keep in touch with them. Its name is a joke about how absurd and childish the series’ humor can be.

Snuffles (Snowball)

The Smiths’ dog receives from Rick a helmet that makes you smarter than any other animal. In this way, Snuffles rebels against humans and creates an army of intelligent dogs in order to conquer the world. However, Morty shows her love and Snuffles decides to leave humans alonethus ending up in another world where dogs rule.

Jerry Smith

Jerry Smith is one of the coolest Rick and Morty characters because It’s like normal people, with its good and bad things, its illusions and disappointments, its fears and hopes. In short, he is the opposite of Rick, since he is only the father of the family who wants to take care of his family, although sometimes he fails or makes quite a mistake due to his emotional problems. Jerry is special because he is real, he is human and because he just is Jerry.

Space Beth

Space Beth is here Rick’s cloned daughter who lives as a space rebel fighting against the Galactic Federation. She is a strong, independent and brave woman, but she also has a vulnerable and conflictive sidesince he doesn’t know if she is the real Beth or the clone.

The interesting thing about this version is that she falls in love with herself, that is, with the other Beth Smith from Rick’s family. However, her relationship with her father is complex and that makes her a fairly deep character.

Mr. Meeseeks

The blue creatures that come out of a magic box that Rick owns called Mr. Meeseeks. Their purpose is to perform a single task asked of them by the person who summons them and then cease to exist. In themselves, they are characters that They are characterized by their optimistic attitudecollaborative and lively, but who also suffer a lot if they do not achieve their goal, since their life is short and distressing. His representative phrases The ones they use to start or end a sentence are “Look at me!”> and “I’m Mr. Meeseeks”> .

Rick Sanchez

Rick Sánchez is the main character of the series, the mad scientist grandpa who explores the multiverse with his grandson Morty. He is a character that mixes genius, cynicism, humor and nihilism, capable of manufacturing amazing artifacts, but also of cause cosmic catastrophes.

His personality is ambiguous, since he seems to have no interest in anything or anyone, although he shows affection for his family and friends. This is the most intelligent and dangerous Rick in all dimensions, being sought by other versions of himself for the problems it generates.

