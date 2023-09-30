If you haven’t been able to buy the Steam Deck, you can get one of the following portable Windows consoles that we have compiled in this list.

Updated September 30, 2023 – We have rewritten the list to remove old and out-of-stock models and replace them with more current portable consoles.

The launch of the Steam portable console has made many people believe that Valve are the first to launch this type of device and, the truth is that this is not the case. Portable consoles with Windows are the order of the day and, in fact, There are many options to choose from apart from the new console from the creators of Half Life.

The Steam Deck is a console that was launched at a quite interesting price: For 549 euros in its 256 GB model you have one of the most powerful consoles of the moment and that offer the possibility of playing any type of computer title in the palm of your hand, but it is not the only one that can offer this.

In fact, there are many more options on the market that are more powerful than Valve’s and, above all, that can be purchased at a general level without having to reserve them first. We have decided to compile several of these options so that you can take a look at it and, above all, know that there is more to the world than the Steam Deck.

The best: Asus ROG Ally

Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally It is not just a portable console, it is a declaration of intent. With its impressive 16 GB RAM and 512 GB ROM internal storage, it is ready to host and run the most demanding games.

Its single USB port offers a fast connection and its 802.11 AX wireless standard ensures an uninterrupted gaming experience. Furthermore, being a 2023 product, it has the latest technology to offer a premium experience.

The best with keyboard: GPD Win 4

GPD Win 4

He GPD Win 4 redefines what it means to play on the move. With its powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800 ZEN 3+ processor and 16 GB RAM, it is designed to deliver exceptional performance. But what really stands out is its design: a 6-inch 1080P H-IPS display that slides out to reveal a keyboard, turning it into a console and PC at the same time.

Plus, with its WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB 4 connection, it’s ready for any challenge.

The most portable: AYA NEO Pro Light Moon

AYA NEO Pro Light Moon

He AYA NEO Pro Light Moon is the evolution of the acclaimed AYA NEO from 2021. With its AMD Ryzen 7 – 4800U processor, it is prepared to run the most demanding games without problems.

Its design is compact, but doesn’t sacrifice performance or capacity, with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe storage. Plus, it has an efficient fan to make sure everything keeps running smoothly even during the most intense sessions.

The most convertible: GPD Win Max 2

GPD Win Max 2

With its 10.1-inch IPS 2K widescreen Retina display and powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, the GPD Win Max 2 It is presented as a versatile option for those looking for a gaming and work experience on a single device.

Its magnesium chassis gives it durability and resistance, while its 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of NVMe storage guarantee speed and fluidity. In addition, its WiFi 6 AX and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensure a stable and fast connection.

The most versatile: OneXPlayer 2

OneXPlayer 2

He OneXPlayer 2 It not only impresses with its 8.4-inch 2.5K display, but also with its versatility. With an R7 6800U processor and 16GB of RAM, it’s ready for any challenge. But what really makes it special is its detachable gamepad, which provides a unique, lag-free gaming experience.

In addition, its integrated vibration motor offers an immersive feeling in each game. Finally, its ability to connect to an external GPU card dock and a large 4K screen makes it a true gem for gaming lovers.