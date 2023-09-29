These Mortal Kombat characters could destroy everything in their path using their powers.

Shang Tsung is one of the most powerful characters in all of Mortal Kombat

Obviously, Mortal Kombat wouldn’t be the same without its incredible characters. His arsenal of fighters and the combat styles they offer to players are everything that characterizes this franchise, in addition to its bloody scenes. Beyond this, the video game series has stood out for the story that each of the installments has provided, making it Mortal Kombat Tournaments have increasingly more impact worldwide.

In this case, we want to give you a list of the most powerful characters in this universe, considering their powers and the feats they have done in history. Of course, there are many other things to considerlike the development they have had in video games, the impressive things that can be done with their powers and actions that have stood out in MK’s argument.

Meet the most dangerous Mortal Kombat characters

The Mortal Kombat titles are considered the best fighting games in history where each of the combatants they enter the tournament They stand out for the way in which they develop their skills, as well as for what they give to the plot. If you know how to play Mortal Kombat in chronological order, you’ve probably seen fighters with great power superhuman, well, in the following list you have the most dangerous of all.

Quan Chi

When Chi is one black magic and necromancy sorcerer who carries a serrated sword called “Kris”. At the same time, she is able to manipulate reality, create portals, throw fireballs, control minds and resurrect the dead. His ambition leads him to betray his allies and seek absolute power. With his abilities, he can lay waste to entire armies.

Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero belongs to the Lin Kuei clan, a group of warriors who dominate the art of cryokinesis, that is, the ability to create and control ice. With this power, he can freeze his opponents, forge weapons, move and generate a ice replica of himself. His deadliest attack consists of ripping off his opponent’s head with the spine attached.

Liu Kang

As for Liu Kang, he is the shaolin monk who became Mortal Kombat tournament champion and the protector of the kingdom of Earth. He is an expert in martial arts that combines fast and powerful blows with fiery projectiles. He can also transform into a dragon and devour your rivals. His warrior spirit makes him resist corruption and evil, while in Mortal Kombat 11 he becomes Raiden’s successorbecoming the God of Fire.

Goro

This is the prince of the Shokan race, a kind of humanoids with four arms and great physical strength. In this case, Goro is a soldier of Shao Khan and one of the most feared Outworld fighters. He can crush his enemies with his fists, throw them into the air, grab them with all four hands, and break their bones. At the same time, it has great resistance and remained undefeated in the Mortal Kombat Tournament for more than five centuries in a row until Liu Kang defeated him.

Raiden

Is he protector of the kingdom of Earth and the lord of thunder, a powerful and respected deity. His mastery encompasses electricity, lightning, and storms, elements he uses to defend your kingdom from threats external and internal. It has the ability to move anywhere, fly through the skies, generate electric fields that protect him and stun his enemies. It should be noted that Raiden is inspired by the God Raijin of Japanese beliefs.

To mother

The former ruler of Outworld and the Dragon King is called Onaga. He is a huge being with dragon appearance, with scales, wings and tail. His power is so immense that he can subdue other kingdoms just by being there, since his race of dragons was unbeatable. He has the ability to heal from any damage, throw fireballs and resist any spell. It is said that Shao Kahn chose to poison Onaga instead of facing him, because he was too strong.

Scorpion

Scorpion is a vengeful specter who seeks the death of Sub-Zero, the murderer of his clan and his family. He is a ninjutsu master who uses a chain with kunai and two swords. As if that were not enough, he is linked to the flames of hell after being resurrected by Quan-Chi, being able to teleport, burn his enemies and even draw fire from his mouth. In itself, he is the complete opposite of Sub-Zero.

Chronicle

Kronika is the guardian of time and the mother of Shinnok and Cetrion. Her goal is to restore the balance between good and evil, altering history as he pleases. Has the power to manipulate time, create temporary arenas, summon alternative versions of the characters and erase them from existence. She was therefore to blame for everything that had happened in the Mortal Kombat tournament. However, was eliminated by Liu Kang and MK 11.

Shinnok

An evil sorcerer who masters black magic, illusions, curses and corruption. He is considered Raiden’s eternal enemy and the fallen God of the Underworld (Outworld). His staff, the Amulet of Shinnok, confers enormous strengthbut its real appearance is that of a demon with wings.

Shang Tsung

Shang Tsung is a sorcerer who serves Shao Khan and hosts Mortal Kombat tournament on his island. His most notable ability is to absorb the souls of his victims and use them to prolong their life or change their appearance. Also can copy the powers and the techniques of other fighters during the fight.

Shao Kahn

The main antagonist of the Mortal Kombat saga is the emperor of outworld, Shao Kahn. His goal is to dominate all kingdoms and unite them with his own through force. He is a cruel despot who has no mercy for his enemies. His weapon is a huge hammerand wears a helmet with antlers and armor.

