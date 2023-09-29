We arrive on the track after several kilometers of narrow road in the middle of the vineyards. I immediately understood that the day would be interesting and not just for the bike: right from the car window I discover a route made up of ups and downs, counter-slope curves, panettones, downhill doubles. Cool. The motorbike, then, is the icing on the cake. The new shapes, but above all the vintage color with a white background with shades of pink, purple and orange create a fabulous result. It’s not just a graphic, it’s something that has an important meaning for those who lived through the 90s of motocross. Just getting on it is an honor, riding it on the track is a pleasure. But we will find out this later.

The first entry is useful to familiarize yourself with all the new features: motorbikes, but above all the track. AND the feeling is not immediate with either of them. The new Yamaha is very different from the previous one and the track has characteristics that are not found in Lombardy/Piedmont (areas where I hang out). In two curves we understand that the bike has made a huge leap forward in handling and its limits need to be highlighted. Over the years we have understood that excess agility can also be a disadvantage. What is certain is that today the Yamaha has slimmed down a lot, it has a straighter seat profile and allows for wider and more natural contact between the legs and the bike, also thanks to the new position of the footpegs. The rear is higher, the saddle is hard and with a rounded profile that makes us regret the level of comfort to which the YZ had accustomed us in the past. Even the suspensions are more firm, let’s say the whole package is stiffer overallcreating a configuration designed for young, agile and fast users. The formula is simple: greater dynamic performance equals less comfort. Yamaha has aligned itself with the latest generation cycling concepts: Honda, KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS are all going in the same direction: high rear, great corner entry capacity, firm suspension, high rigidity.

I didn’t have fun in the first round. The second one went even better. By the third I understood the potential of this bike. In the meantime, the track has become marked, the channels have emerged in the corners, the potholes have emerged in braking. But my feeling and general speed also increased. I realized that the faster I went, the more the bike gave me security and support. And it became easy. So I started having a lot of fun, due to the dynamic skills. The Reverse project always has suffered from a feeling of heaviness at the front which has totally disappeared today for the benefit of crazy directionality. Even in the middle of the curve you can decide to close the line and the bike follows you, you can change trajectory even once standing, it always follows you. And without ever making jokes. The front never closed, I understood that limit I was talking about at the beginning and it’s sincere, it doesn’t betray you. There is no excess of handling, but an excellent balance. Once you get the hang of it, bending is easy and super fun. Even the control in the air is natural, the bike is very balanced and even in this circumstance it does no tricks; between jumps downhill, uphill, large panettoni, he never responded in a sudden or unexpected way. But, even in this case, the faster you go the better. For this reason I see it as more suitable for a young and determined user, rather than for the Sunday amateur. After all when you have a high cycling limit, then you have to know how to get there to be able to activate it and enjoy it.

The brakes have improved a lot compared to those of a few years ago, but they are still not a benchmark for pure power. The electric starter, on the other hand, is finally effective. The old Yamaha didn’t always start very well, today it fell in line with the best. And despite the cable clutch, there has never been any swelling or discomfort.

Let’s get to the engine. I saved it for last because it fundamentally hasn’t changed. At least in its ability to develop. Ready underneath, excellent in the midrange, poor in the reach. The classic engine Yamaha 250 4-stroke is confirmed, with its pros and cons. The advantage is certainly that of having an excellent response to the throttle and being able to take advantage of a proverbial back for the category. This makes the bike very easy to use and within everyone’s reach. It’s not that 250 that only goes high and so you’re forced to pull its neck to be able to close the jumps or have thrust on the exit. From this point of view, Yamaha solves most of your difficulties, as it has always done in the past. The downside is that insisting on walking doesn’t pay, On the contrary. The limiter is still easily reachable and therefore you have to use the gearbox a lot. This, on a track like the test one, was a bit of a limit. All the ups and downs were connected by very slow hairpin bends, from tackle in second gear (in third it wasn’t ideal to have the right momentum on exit), and then engage one or two gears (the ratio is short) to reach the top of the climb; and then take them off again. With the new filter box the sound has also changed, today less sharp under the nose and decidedly more pleasant. Indeed, quite beautiful. On an electronic level, a huge step forward has been made. The old Power Tuner app was too complicated to use and it was almost impossible to get a better result than the one proposed by Yamaha. Today you just need to slide your finger over the already programmed parameters and indulge in customization. Unfortunately, at the presentations there is no way to delve into these aspects in depth or even to search for the most appropriate setup. But we will have the opportunity to do so once the bike is available in Italy.

The checkered flag ends our test. And I’m sorry. Partly because slopes like these are not easily found here in Italy, but above all because I was starting to get the hang of it and would have turned again. This new Yamaha is successful, beautiful, modern in lines and behavior. What more do you want?