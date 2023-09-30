The actor and comedian, Adrián Uribe, celebrates the premiere of the third season of “At night but without sleep”, which will be broadcast every Saturday on Las Estrellas, starting today at 11:00 p.m. The broadcast is consolidated as a space where successful celebrities from various spheres of entertainment are presented, precisely with Uribe as host.

In this new season the comedian will debut several characters; In addition, Patricia Zavala will once again be the frontwoman of the program’s band. Production is still in charge of Miguel Ángel Fox.

By the way, THE REPORTER He spoke with the actor and comedian about this new stage of his late night show. “We will have top-level guests, more sketches, new dynamics; The truth is that we are very happy with this third season.”

Furthermore, Adrián says that they constantly look for ways to engage different audiences so that they have a pleasant time, “there is a reason we have guests for all tastes, like Anitta and Juanes, great international artists; We have Kenia Os for all the kids, María Becerra, the Argentine star who is breaking it, we will also have film and television actors, we are very happy with the result.”

Adrián is very well established in comedy, but he has also had a good career as a presenter, elements that he mixes in his interviews, resulting in celebrities feeling comfortable and connected with him: “We have worked hard to improve in all aspects , both in comedy and in interviews, where a lot has to do with making the interviewees feel comfortable, making them feel at home and that makes them open up, make them more fun and make them more hooked and willing to play, to do some dynamics, some sketch or improvisation.”

Regarding the new characters that he will incorporate, he expresses that there will be a little of everything: “We try to make a sketch tailored to the guests, yes there are new characters, but there is also one that I revived, which is the one with which I started in the television; It is ‘Poncho Aurelio’, the traffic policeman, but there will also be a maintenance guy who is very impertinent, very gossipy and very annoying with the guests. Obviously ‘El Vitor’ also has to be doing his comedy. Furthermore, we are very satisfied with the dynamics we are doing, which are new, we are not repeating any of the previous seasons.”

With Miguel Ángel Fox, he confirms, he has had a very good chemistry, “ever since we wanted to work together and now that this has happened, it has been a great experience. He is used to making big productions like ‘La Máscara’ and ‘La Voz… México’, so he has been a great dumbbell.”

Right now, Adrián is also on the air with different films available to the public, while his variety show premieres, but he highlights that in all this exposure he has, he would like to make more films, but focused on drama, to be able to experiment in other genres beyond comedy.

Guests from the third season

The celebrities who will share space with Adrián Uribe in this new season are: Anitta, Marjorie de Sousa, Eduardo Yáñez, Mauricio Ochmann, Manolo Cardona, María Becerra, Piso 21, Juanes, Menudo, Ana Bárbara, Banda El Recodo, Sofía Reyes, Kenya Os, Guaynaa, Edén Muñoz, Diego Ruzzarin, Don Francisco and Marko.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions