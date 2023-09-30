The phenomenon of young people denouncing the circulation of fake nude photos created with artificial intelligence (AI) has brought to the table the dangers and challenges that this practice entails. Immediate regulation and protection is urgently needed.

In a world increasingly engulfed by technology, in which anyone can now access all types of tools or applications, Young people are facing new realities when it comes to photo manipulation, especially in the context of artificial intelligence.

As you probably already know, minors – between 12 and 14 years old – from Almendralejo, Extremadura, have reported the circulation of fake nude images, created with the help of AI, which has opened a worrying debate in Spanish society.

As the police identify several of the alleged perpetrators of these montages following alerts from families, It seems more necessary than ever to analyze the dangers associated with this practice and consider how to address this issue that is already part of current reality.

“There is a tremendous ease of access and lack of responsibility in their use that some young people demonstrate. Should access to these tools really be so simple? Shouldn’t we regulate their use and establish control measures in this regard? Do parents count? and educational institutions with the knowledge and means to adequately train our young people in the use of the tools available on the Internet?”, asks Miguel López, General Director of Barracuda Networks, in an interview for Computer Hoy.

The number of cases of cyberbullying related to the dissemination of images created with AI grows

One of the most obvious dangers of AI photo manipulation is its potential to cause emotional and psychological harm to young people.

Adolescence, after all, is a stage of life in which the construction of self-image and acceptance by others are fundamental and the creation and dissemination of false images can have a devastating impact on self-esteem and adolescent mental health.

Besides, There are concerns that these manipulated images will be used for harassment, blackmail or public humiliation, which can have even more serious consequences.. In this sense, an increase in cases of cyberbullying related to the dissemination of images created with AI has been observed, which underlines the urgency of this problem having a solution.

“Probably many of the young people who access these applications are not even really aware of all their implications and, if they are, they demonstrate a truly alarming lack of empathy and civility. These are the factors that as a society we should consider…”, adds the expert.

A solution that must begin with education and AI regulation imminently

Schools and parents must work together to raise young people’s awareness of the risks associated with the creation and dissemination of false images. It is essential to teach them to discern between authentic and manipulated images, as well as to understand the ethical and legal consequences of engaging in such practices.

“A responsible and clear regulation of AI is essential, both because of the problems mentioned and because of its possible implications in other fields. From the military to the political environment, through the economy, human rights, cybersecurity… AI has the potential to create a real earthquake in these and many other aspects of our lives and the need for regulation is becoming more and more evident, which, in addition, must be international for it to have any meaning,” comments Miguel López.

Online platforms also have a great responsibility in this fight. They must implement rigorous policies against the dissemination of false or compromising images and take measures to remove this content when it is identified. Additionally, it is important that these platforms promote the reporting of abuse and respect for online privacy.

With all this, it seems that governments should urgently enact specific laws that prohibit the creation and dissemination of this type of image—or any other—with the purpose of damaging someone’s reputation or committing a crime. These laws must include clear sanctions for violators and consider the circumstances of each case, whether minor or not.

“The priority for the Spanish presidency is to conclude the negotiation of the Artificial Intelligence regulation. A regulation that, among other elements, will establish the obligation to include a watermark whenever there is an image modified by artificial intelligence,” explains the vice president. first of the Spanish government, Nadia Calviño.

Of course, the ethical development of AI must be encouraged, encouraging companies to implement responsible practices in the creation and distribution of image manipulation algorithms.

“However, I very much fear that, if carried out, this regulation will not be available in the short or medium term, which forces us to take measures that, although they may be partial, would help mitigate the undesirable effects that a misuse of AI. For example, in the specific case of fake nudity, it seems clear that we have to modernize some of the contents of our teaching system to include responsible training in the use of new technologies (not only AI )”, Add.

“It is a very complex issue to which a response should be given, both legislatively and technically (implementing the appropriate cybersecurity tools, which is currently conspicuous by its absence) but also from the greater involvement of educators and parents in the problem (the solution to That ‘the child’ eats calmly should not mean ‘plugging him in’ to watch videos one after the other on a social network in which we do not know the content that ends up being shown to him)”, concludes Miguel López.