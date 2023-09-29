The Marchioness of Griñón was enthusiastic about stepping into the Viñuelas Palace and meeting Joaquín Sánchez for the first time, “what a beautiful place you have chosen,” the guest told her.

El Novato wanted to congratulate Tamara for being “the woman of the moment” and asked her if she really married Íñigo Onieva, “I’m mega-married,” the El Hormiguero collaborator joked.

When talking about the wedding ring, Tamara Falcó began to laugh when she showed it to the former soccer player, “this is the one because the truth is that I dropped it the other day and I don’t know where it is,” confessed Joaquín’s guest, the rookie.

Some words that make the former soccer player throw his hands up in his head, “I can’t believe you lost your wedding ring?” Joaquín exclaims with surprise.

Tamara Falcó has seemed calm about the disappearance of the alliance, “it was a little big for me, but I am sure it will appear,” stated the aristocrat.