Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, felt some absences of important people on the day of her ‘I do’ with the businessman. His father, who died in 2020, was one of the people he missed greatly, but there was one notable absence, that of Enrique Iglesias.

Tamara Falcó has explained the reasons why her brother was not present on one of the most important days of his life.

“Enrique was not at my other brothers’ wedding, but the way he is is very shy,” the Marchioness of Griñón confessed when referring to her brother.

Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, jokes about the surprising nature of the situation: “Enrique is capable of singing in concerts in stadiums full of people, but then for his stuff he is in a very small group.”

The collaborator of El Hormiguero has understood her brother’s attitude, even though she missed him on the day of their wedding, “you had to want to be there,” she said.

Tamara Falcó has spoken very proud of her brother Enrique Iglesias and has said that she sent him some beautiful messages before their wedding and the song that the artist is about to release.