loading…

People cross the street in Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 12, 2021. Photo/REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI – Taiwan and India are reportedly in talks to sign an agreement on “migration and mobility” as the region grapples with worker shortages in the manufacturing, construction and agriculture sectors.

“The agreement could be signed as early as next month,” a Hindustan Times report said earlier this week, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Taiwanese companies have expressed interest in hiring people from India’s northeastern region, which is home to around 45 million people, due to cultural and dietary similarities,” the report claims.

“This move can take bilateral trade in the right direction and has huge potential,” the report said, citing Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav, director general of the India-Taipei Association.

Although India does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory, bilateral trade has steadily increased in recent years.

India is ranked Taiwan’s 14th largest export destination and 18th largest source of imports, according to the report.

Trade has grown more than sevenfold in the last two decades, from USD 1.19 billion in 2001 to USD 8.4 billion in 2022.

According to data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor, quoted by the Taipei Times, as of August, the region had attracted more than 746,000 migrant workers in traditional industries and the childcare sector, with the majority coming from Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as at lower Malaysia and Mongolia.

Jobs in Taiwan have great appeal for Indian workers as the minimum monthly wage on the island is 26,400 New Taiwan dollars (around USD 820) per month.