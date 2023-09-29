Despite the rumors, reliable sources assure that Taika Waititi’s film in the distant galaxy is still standing

Is The Force still with Taika Waititi?

An atmosphere of uncertainty surrounded the project Star Wars of Taika Waititi. However, it seems that speculation about his cancellation is, in Obi-Wan’s own words, “truth from a certain point of view.” Jeff Sneider, a respected source in the industry, sheds new light on the topic.

While rumormonger Daniel Richtman (aka DanielRPK) had proclaimed the film’s demise, more recent sources indicate that the project is far from frozen in carbonite. “A draft is expected,” says Sneider. And, with the conclusion of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, the action in the writers’ room is likely to intensify.

The Waititi Touch

Taika Waititi, famous for his work in films such as Thor: Ragnarok and its sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, is not exactly a newcomer to the Star Wars universe. The New Zealand director demonstrated his skill in the final episode of the first season of The Mandalorian. In addition, his voice gave life to the combat droid IG-11a character who won the hearts of fans.

Even before rumors of its cancellation dissipated, the future of Waititi’s Star Wars film has been like piloting a Millennium Falcon through an asteroid field. Initially announced on May 4, 2020the project suffered multiple delays, although one source suggests we could see production begin in 2024. Originally co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Waititi is now alone at the helm of the ship (and the script).

Contemporary Cinema

Waititi has proven to be a disruptive force in contemporary cinema. His unique style, a mix of humor, warmth and irreverence, has made him one of the most influential directors of the moment. Coming from a solid career in independent cinema with works such as What We Do in the Shadows, Waititi broke into the mainstream with Thor: Ragnaroka film that completely revitalized one of the most recognizable franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hopefully his unique touch will carry over to Star Warsa franchise that has experienced both ups and downs as well as triumphs in recent years. The question on fans’ minds is: How will Waititi address the Star Wars legacy? He already showed his ability to treat the source material with respect in The Mandalorian, but the feature film represents a much larger canvas and an opportunity to, perhaps, address aspects of the saga never before explored.

More projects in the galaxy

And while Taika Waititi works on his contribution to the saga, other big names are preparing to expand the galactic universe. Among them, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoywho will direct a film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey. James Mangoldon the other hand, will take us 25,000 years back in time, exploring the dawn of the Jedi.

Let’s not forget either Dave Filoni, the brain behind series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, who will be in charge of a film that will serve as the culmination of this streaming universe. And if that was not enough, Donald Glover is adapting the Lando series into a film, in which he will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

With a constantly expanding galaxy and a range of directors as eclectic as the Mos Eisley Cantina, the Star Wars universe promises to never stop surprising us. And with Waititi On board, we can expect that galaxy far, far away to look more unique than ever.