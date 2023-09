One invents and trusts everyone, the other remains faithful to his ideas and limits turnover: head-to-head between the Inter and Milan coaches

Changes and inventions against loyalty to the module, confidence in new purchases against limited turnover. One is a calm leader, the other a hammer: Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzaghi have different ideas and methods. We compared them on 4 fundamental aspects: tactics, management, leadership and appeal.