Researchers said that the country lost a large amount of ice in 24 months, similar to what it lost in the three decades before 1990, and they described the melting of ice as “catastrophic.”

Switzerland saw the disappearance of 4 percent of the total volume of glaciers in 2023, the second largest decline in one year, in addition to a record decline of 6 percent in 2022.

A team of researchers monitoring glaciers in Switzerland said that the massive loss of ice is due to a winter that witnessed very low amounts of snow falling on the glaciers and protecting them from exposure to direct sunlight, as well as high temperatures in the summer.

All of Switzerland was affected, as the Alps occupy a wide area across most of the southern and central regions of the country, although the glaciers in the southern and eastern regions are melting at almost the same speed as the record ice melt in 2022.

Pictures published by research team leader Matthias Haas on social media platforms, during data collection trips in recent weeks, showed that the melting of ice led to the formation of new lakes, streams of water running through caves, and bare rocks that were previously covered with snow.

“This year was a big problem for the glaciers, because there was little snow in the winter and the summer was very warm,” Haas said.

He added: “The combination of these two factors is the worst that could happen to glaciers.”

More than half of the glaciers in the Alps are in Switzerland, which is home to the largest glaciers in Europe, while temperatures are rising rapidly due to climate change.

In some places, long-lost bodies have turned up after the ice cover shrank.