The Swedish government is considering involving the army to help the police fight criminal gangs, a problem that has affected the country for many years and which has recently caused shootings and explosive attacks with the death of several people. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (centre-right) gave a televised speech on Thursday and announced that he had called a meeting with the top brass of the Swedish army for Friday to discuss how soldiers could help fight criminal gangs.

Kristersson, who made much use of the topic in his campaign ahead of the general elections a year ago, said that Sweden “has never seen something like this before.” The prime minister then referred to the centre-left governments that had preceded him, arguing that the results seen today are the result of “an irresponsible immigration policy that has failed in the integration processes”. The Swedish right has for several years accused the Social Democrats, the main left-wing party, of having adopted policies that are too soft and excessively open towards migrants, indirectly favoring the activities of criminal gangs which are often made up of second generation immigrants from the areas poorest and least integrated in Swedish society.

On TV news and in Swedish newspapers there are practically every day reports of shootings, often due to settling scores between opposing criminal gangs. The killings mostly concern members of the various gangs, but sometimes it happens that in the shootings people who are in the vicinity of the places where the attacks are carried out are injured or killed. In recent months the violence has particularly affected a large area around the capital Stockholm, but there have been episodes in other areas of the country.

The possibility of deploying the army was also evaluated by the Social Democrats, now in opposition and who in recent years had gradually proposed more severe policies to combat criminal gangs. At the beginning of the week some party leaders had proposed using soldiers to protect government offices and help the police. Kristersson has not yet provided many details on his intention to use the army, but said that “all options are open”.