The latest survey results show that the European Union’s support for aid to Ukraine is declining. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

KIEV – Proportion of citizens European Union (EU) “fully consented” or “completely agreed” financial and military support for Ukraine has decreased substantially since the start of the Russian invasion.

As recent survey results show, although the majority still want to provide assistance to Kiev.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey in August, 24 percent of EU citizens said they “fully approve” of “financing the purchase and supply of military equipment and training to Ukraine,” compared with 33 percent who said they “fully approve” of this being done in April 2022, two months after the invasion.

Total support for providing military funding to Ukraine has decreased from 67 percent to 48 percent over the same period, with the proportion opposing increasing from 26 percent to 34 percent as reported by Newsweek, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Ukraine has made some progress since launching a much-anticipated counteroffensive in June but failed to make a major breakthrough that would cut Russia’s land bridge to Crimea, which President Putin seized and annexed in 2014.

There are concerns in Kiev that vital support from Western countries will start to wane, especially ahead of crucial elections to be held in the United States and a number of European countries.

The Eurobarometer poll also found that only 26 percent of EU citizens “completely agree” with “supporting Ukraine financially and economically,” compared to 42 percent who fully agreed in April 2022.

Another 38 percent said they were “likely in favor” of financial support for Ukraine, bringing total support to 64 percent.