There is no one more feared and dangerous than his ghostly majesty. Super Mario Bros Wonder brings back King Boo!

We are about to enter October, the month in which platform games will have their two biggest icons debuting adventures. First it will come Sonic Superstarsbut, on the 20th, the Nintendo plumber will arrive to do his thing. Super Mario Bros Wonder is very close to its release, and Nintendo has published a new video in which he confirms the presence of a beloved character in this adventure.

A character that many will remember above all for Luigi’s Mansion 3or previous installments of this “horror” subsaga by Mario’s brother. King Boo It is an enemy that will be present in the Flower Kingdom where the new Super Mario 2D platform game takes place. His presence has been confirmed in a new advertising video published by the Japanese company, which you can see below:

He king of shameful ghosts will chase the players in some of the levels of this game and, apparently, will make an appearance by activating the powers of the Wonder Flower. What will he be capable of this time? Will you dare to lock any of the characters in enchanted paintings?

We don’t know, what we do know is that Super Mario Bros Wonder gains in charm with each new preview that comes to light. There is still much to discover about this adventure that, in addition to the new Boosters and the breakers Insignia, brings more craziness than ever to Nintendo Switch. Will you play it as a launch?

Fuente