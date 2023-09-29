The message below will surely interest fans of Super Mario. Here we bring you everything we have learned about it today.

Specifically, we are talking about the first installment. The original Super Mario Bros. game is crucial to the video game industry, cementing Mario as an iconic and defining Nintendo character. Unreleased footage has now revealed planned enemies and items that did not appear in the final game.

Between these, There are variants of Piranha Plants, Crabs and a power flower, along with a slightly modified King Koopa. These unused designs could have inspired ideas in later titles in the Mario series.

Here it is:

