There was a time when video game music sounded completely different from what was heard on the radio, TV or radio cassettes. The reason explains itself: as was the case with graphics, the first consoles and computers were very limited when it came to generating sounds. Which was not a barrier to creating authentic songs. Anthems that have transcended generations and are recognizable throughout the world, like those of Super Mario Bros. And that in its eight worlds only six songs are played!

The author of the music of Super Mario Bros. He is a Nintendo legend. We owe Koji Kondo the sound identity of sagas like Super MarioThe Legend of Zelda, Star Fox and even the blows that sounded with each well-hit hook. Punch-Out!!.

According to statements to Wired, he was very comfortable making music for video games because there he could create works and sounds that had never been heard in other media. Something different from traditional music. And that has a special merit when he only needed his talent, a tiny keyboard and some inspiration.

How a jazz fusion group put rhythm to the most iconic level of video games

The main theme of Zelda It wasn’t going to be the one we all know. Koji Kondo’s (and Nintendo’s) original plan was to use Rabel’s Bolero, but there was a last-minute problem: for the release of The Legend of Zelda on the Famicom (and NES) the copyright would not have passed into the public domain, so a piece of genius had to be pulled out of the hat. That was neither the first nor the last time that Nintendo took inspiration from well-known themes.

And what about Super Mario Bros.? The sounds of the game and the Mario theme (also known as Ground Theme and Overworld Theme in its day) are evident just by seeing the iconic World 1-1 image of the 8-bit console video game. It is possibly the most listened to Nintendo composition and, by extension, Kondo.

The most curious thing is that its main melody has many parallels with Sister Marian, by T-SQUARE. Just skip to minute one of the song to see how the first similar notes appear. A song that, by the way, was released in April 1984. A year before the Nintendo game.

Chance? Absolutely. In 2001 Kondo offered an interview (translated from Japanese by Shmuplations) in which he referred to the band among other influences that influenced him when composing the soundtrack.

The Overworld Theme in Mario could also show some influence from the Japanese jazz fusion band T-SQUARE. The rhythms of his music were easy for Japanese listeners to follow.

That said, Mario’s theme is something that transcends the character and is almost as recognizable as his own mustache. So much so that in 2023 it became part of the United States National Recording Registry within the Library of Congress. Being, in fact, the first recorded recording from a video game.

The different musical styles from which the sound of Super Mario Bros. was born.

As we mentioned, Super Mario Bros It has six musical themes in total. We are not even counting the fanfare when touching the post, the sound when winning an Extra Life or the versions of already known songs such as the one heard when the Game Over lyrics appear, which becomes a kind of finishing touch to the Overworld Theme.

Needless to say, the influence of the classic Waltz is very, very present in the theme that plays in the aquatic levels, making it easy to recognize. But what about the other most iconic song of Super Mario Bros? More specifically, the one that sounds when entering the underground worlds.

The rhythm and dynamics in these worlds, like 1-2, are the same, but the setting is completely different. In part, the darkness creates the effect but it is Kondo’s chords that create the magic. And, in this specific case, the source and inspiration comes from the song Let’s Not talk About It by Friendship (in collaboration with Lee Ritenour), whose publication on the album Friendship dates back to 1979.

There are more songs, of course. The theme of Bowser’s castle, the theme when rescuing the Princess… However, there is a song in Super Mario Bros. which can only be heard when playing a Power-Up: the star theme. And yes, that song is also broadly reminiscent of another very specific one: Summer Breeze, by Piper. Which was published, everything must be said, in 1983.

It is curious that these well-known songs are so similar to others that, perhaps, have not been heard as much. However, it is also fair to say that Nintendo was not the only one to draw inspiration from contemporary music when animating its video games.

Sonic, Street Fighter or Metal Gear Solid also found inspiration in the radio

There are several reasons why Sonic The Hedgehog 3 It was not reissued until Sonic Origins, but when it came to taking the step, SEGA had to make several changes to the game. Most of these were celebrated, relating to the gameplay or the protagonists, but there was one that was a step backwards: they missed some of the game’s best musical themes. Or rather, they were replaced by others that were not so good.

The specific case of Icecap Zone It is the best known and most painful for fans. And yet, the one that best illustrates the problem: beyond the participation of Michael Jackson, SEGA was greatly inspired by songs like Hard Times by The Jetsons. And be careful, if we mix both songs the result is impressive.

But not everything remains in these games: sagas of enormous weight in video games (most of them born in Japan) paid tribute to well-known themes to create soundtracks that are part of our lives. Including:

The Mighty Wings theme from the OST of Top Gunwhich will serve as the basis for Ken’s stage from Street Fighter II.

Although the most revealing and notorious case (pun intended) was when Hideo Kojima found out in front of the cameras that the most emblematic theme of the Metal Gear series until the fourth installment had actually been composed by the Russian composer Georgy Sviridov in 1974.

What’s more, they explained it to him using a PSP to play the song. A moment that was immortalized in front of the cameras.

The immediate effect was the removal of the main theme from Metal Gear Solid and the reconstruction of the Soundtrack for everything that came later. The price to pay, we fear, was the complicated limbo in which classic deliveries were for too many years.

And be careful, it can get twisted: many of the Dragon Ball Z video games, such as Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden 2 or Dragon Ball: Final Bout, did not have much qualms about using well-known songs. Which is already mixing licenses and copyrights at bizarre levels.

Music is an essential part of video games. It doesn’t take as much technological muscle to achieve amazing results and it has a direct effect on player perception. With the passage of time, and hours of play, there are themes that become part of our lives. We don’t know if your favorite video game song is actually a tribute to a not so well-known theme, but one thing is clear: since those simple sounds of the NES we have seen and heard everything… and still there are incredible things to discover.

