The presence of the series on Netflix has broken all audience patterns in the United States and has the opportunity to snatch a record from Ozark.

At times, audience behavior is surprising, to say the least. After nine successful seasons, Suits closed its journey in 2019 on a high note and with great praise from critics and audiences. The audience for the series was never bad, but it was not a phenomenon in its days either. USA Network.

That changed when Netflix licensed the series created by Aaron Korsh and put his 134 episodes available to its customers in the catalogue. Netflix’s reach made Suits available to millions of people both in the United States and internationally overnight.

For 11 weeks, Suits has been leading the general audience charts it shares Nielsen. To give you an idea, it equals the record held by Ozark, although Suits has achieved it in 11 consecutive weekswhile Jason Bateman’s series reached that figure among its four seasons.

If next week, when Nielsen shares audience data for the week between September 4 and 10, Suits remains at the top, it will become the series that has led the Nielsen charts for the most weeks, and consecutively.

A record with a slight trick

Although the record that Netflix can give to Suits is unexpected, but compelling, mathematics helps to understand why the series prevails over recent releases such as One Piece or Who is Erin Carter?also from Netflix.

Suits accumulates minutes with its 134 episodes, the same thing that we can see in that audience chart with series like NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy o The Big Bang Theory.

Nielsen

While the news rears its head with its new—and scarce—episodes, which are watched by many people, the reach of the long-running series is much greater because there are those who are watching them from the beginning, but those who watch them from the beginning come together. punctually or the most recent episodes.

Furthermore, in the United States, Suits It is also available on Peacockthe Universal Pictures platform, which helps its dissemination compared to other series.

Of course, no one will take the record from him if he maintains the type next week and no other series surprises. Will Suits take the solo title?